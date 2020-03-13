Noel Whelan reveals what mood around Leeds United will be following EFL’s coronavirus decision

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan says there will be a sense of ‘disappointment’ around the club following the suspension of the Championship football.

It was announced on Friday morning that all professional football in England will be suspended until at least the 3rd April, as a result of the recent worldwide outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table, seven points clear of the play-off places following a run of five straight wins.

Consequentially, Whelan believes the postponement of games has come at a poor time for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, even if he does believe that the decision to call off games, for the time being, is the right decision.

Speaking to Football Insider about the suspension of football across the country, Whelan said: “Realistically now, when you look at everyone else across Europe and they’re suspending the football for two weeks at least, I think this is sensible.

“We’re in a situation now where you’re seeing people contracting the virus at top clubs. You’ve got to follow suit and protect the players and fans.

“I think it would selfish, it would be a little bit silly if they didn’t postpone the games now.”

Assessing the news from a Leeds perspective, Whelan added: “For Leeds, obviously it would be disappointing because we’ve got a little bit of momentum going, but it doesn’t mean the end of the season.

“It just means precautionary measures have to be taken, and they have to be taken now.”

If the Championship does resume on the weekend of the 3rd April, Leeds will restart their push for promotion with a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

I do agree with Whelan here.

With the way that things have escalated in the past 24 hours or so, it did seem inevitable that a postponement of professional football would take place, something that is completely understandable given the risks continuing to play would have posed.

For Leeds meanwhile, this will certainly be frustrating from a footballing perspective, given the strong position they found themselves in in the battle for a place in the Premier League.

Indeed, you feel it is teams such as Leeds that will be most concerned by this latest update, since it is they who stand to lose more than most in terms of promotion to the top-flight, if the rest of the season cannot be completed.