Noel Whelan reveals the team currently ahead of Leeds United in the race for Brentford duo

Noel Whelan has stated that Aston Villa may have the edge over Leeds United in the race for Brentford pair Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

After Brentford lost the play-off final on Tuesday night, the rumours surrounding the departures of attacking pair Watkins and Benrahma have only become more frequent with a number of clubs battling for their signature.

Leeds and Aston Villa are two of those clubs, and with both in the Premier League next season, there’s a sense of urgency to get the deals over the line, what with the league campaign returning in little over a month.

Whelan has suggested that Villa could well have the advantage in the chase for the duo, as manager Dean Smith has already coached both Benrahma and Watkins.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said: “There could be a bit of a bidding war going on but I think the one thing I think Villa have got in their favour is Dean Smith, who’s already coached Watkins and Benrahma.

“I’m sure they’ve got a very good relationship with one another. I think that will hold the cards and some weight when it comes to Ollie making that decision.”

The Verdict

It’s set to be an enthralling transfer battle for the pair, with lots of teams in the Premier League seemingly interested in signing both of them.

The qualities that they show are reminiscent of those that Marcelo Bielsa would want to see in his team, so if Leeds are to sign them, it’s important they get the transfers over the line quickly.

Watkins’ pressing style and energetic running would make him the perfect man to challenge Patrick Bamford for a place in the starting XI.