Noel Whelan responds to criticism of under-fire Leeds United man

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has jumped to the defence of right-back Luke Ayling after receiving criticism for some below-standard performances.

Leeds are currently stuttering in their pursuit of automatic promotion after a run of three games without victory in the Championship cutting their cushion to third place down to eight points.

Last time out, Marcelo Bielsa’s side faced Preston North End and were dealt a blow in the first-half when they fell behind to an Alan Browne strike coming down Leeds’ right channel.

The Whites hit back with around a minute to go through Stuart Dallas but it wasn’t enough to mask what was a very poor first-half showing from the whole Leeds team, as Preston suffocated Leeds into mistakes at the back on the ball.

A symptom of this was Luke Ayling playing below his usual high standards, despite not playing badly at all. Since signing for Leeds in 2016, Ayling has been one of Leeds’ most consistent players and has often captained the side, demonstrating the high regard he is held in at Elland Road.

While Leeds have faltered in recent games, Ayling’s performances have dipped slightly and he has come in for criticism with fans looking for someone to blame, as expected when form drops.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan has jumped to the defence of Ayling. He claimed that while his performances have dropped slightly, he is still showing great levels of effort and output in a Leeds United shirt. He stated: “I don’t think Luke has really hit the heights of what we’ve seen as well,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s still finding that kind of nines and tens in those performances. He’s probably giving us eights and sevens at the minute.

“I think there’s a lot of players where there’s more in them as well so I think it’s unfair to single one person out because he had a good game in one of the last games that he played. He seems to be getting better, more like himself.”

The Verdict

Whelan is spot on in his assessment of Ayling’s current form as while he is not playing at the levels everyone knows he is capable of, he’s still showing great levels of performance for Leeds.

Ayling’s qualities for Leeds stem beyond just his efforts at right-back, with his leadership and knowledge of the game being a huge asset to the dressing room at Elland Road.

He will come out of this current ‘rut’ and bring back the top performances that have earned him 130 appearances for the Whites.