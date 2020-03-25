Noel Whelan reacts as West Brom edge closer to deal for 6-goal attacker

Noel Whelan has praised West Brom as they look set to sign Matheus Pereira on a permanent deal in the coming months.

The attacking midfielder joined Albion on an initial season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon but a permanent transfer for around £8.5m would be triggered if he played 45 minutes or more in 30 games.

Pereira is one short of that right now, so the deal will be activated once the Championship campaign resumes.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan can’t believe they are getting the classy Brazilian for such a fee considering his performances for the Baggies this season.

“That’s a snip, isn’t it? You’re talking about that for a quality player, that’s been doing it this season and has been looking very, very good – £8.5million is absolutely nothing.

“You’d snatch that with both hands – it would be a great signing, it really would. Loads of creativity, exciting player, £8.5million, it’s a steal, it really is for that sort of player.”

Pereira has already been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns if Albion failed to win promotion, with West Ham said to be showing an interest.

QUIZ: Can you name the season in which these 14 West Brom images were taken?

1 of 14 What season did Igor Balis score this crucial penalty? 2000/01 1999/00 2001/02 2002/03

The verdict

I can’t imagine many people will disagree with Whelan’s assessment here as Pereira has been brilliant for West Brom and he is already worth a lot more than £8.5m in today’s market.

From Albion’s perspective, they have nothing to worry about as the permanent deal will happen at some stage, so it’s not like it can get hijacked late on.

The only focus for Pereira will be to ensure he is playing Premier League football with the Baggies next season – which looks highly likely.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.