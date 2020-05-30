Noel Whelan names his stand out performer at Leeds United this season

Ex-Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes that Stuart Dallas has been the Whites’ stand out performer this campaign, as he looks to help the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

Dallas has once again proven to be an invaluable member of Leeds’ squad under Marcelo Bielsa, with his energy, work rate and quality in possession making him one of the most influential member of the starting line-up – and the Northern Ireland international has delivered a string of consistent displays.

The 29-year-old has shown his tactical flexibility filling in midfield and, on the wing, as well as in the full-back positions, and Dallas has been a very impressive performer in particular when he has started at left-back for the Whites.

The Northern Ireland international has failed to complete the full ninety minutes in just two matches this campaign so far, which shows just how crucial he has become to Bielsa’s side – and he could play a key role in helping the Whites wrap up their automatic promotion bid when and if the campaign resumes.

Speaking to the Football Insider, Whelan suggested that he thinks Dallas has been Leeds’ Player of the Season so far, and that he has become an integral and indispensable part of Bielsa’s starting line-up.

He said: “I don’t think anybody could take that left-back tole – or a right-back role – off Stuart Dallas with the way he’s played this season.

“Honestly, he’s been my Player of the Season, I texted him that and said that – again, very humble in that and (responded to say) he thought that other people were.

“Look, he’s been absolutely brilliant, true professional, led by example this season, got on with his job, been exceptional in whatever position he’s been put into and he’s just been an integral part of this side this season.”

The verdict

You can certainly see why Whelan believes that Dallas has been Leeds’ stand out performer throughout the campaign so far, with the Northern Ireland international showing all of his experience and quality to help the club recover from last season and battle once again for promotion.

Bielsa clearly feels that Dallas is one of his most crucial players, given the amount of game time he has given to him throughout the campaign, and he has perhaps proved some doubters wrong over his ability to both perform consistently and work hard for the side.

Dallas will be one player who Leeds will again look to as they look to get over the line in the remaining nine matches of the campaign, and in a season where there have been strong performers all over the field for the Whites, the 29-year-old has certainly more than been in contention for the accolade of being the Player of the Season.