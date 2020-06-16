Noel Whelan makes transfer prediction on Celtic and Rangers’ rumoured interest in 26-goal EFL striker

It’s safe to say that Peterborough United forward Ivan Toney has certainly made a good impression heading into the summer transfer window.

The Posh forward has hit 26 goals in 39 appearances for the club, as they were denied a top-six finish in League One due to the majority of clubs agreeing to curtail this year’s campaign.

Peterborough’s Director of Football Barry Fry has previously revealed to the Daily Mail (page 79, June 9th), that Toney is attracting interest from both Celtic and Rangers ahead of the summer.

A move to either club could be a tempting proposition for Toney, with both sides competing at the very top of Scottish football, as well as on the European front on a regular basis.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United man Noel Whelan issued his thoughts on Celtic and Rangers’ rumoured interest in Toney, and insisted that he would be given a chance by either side.

“The big difference is going to one of the top two sides.

“He will get more chances, that goes without saying. Celtic and Rangers possess a lot of quality players and they are a lot better than the rest of the Scottish Premiership.”

Whelan went on to admit that he can only see Toney signing for one of the Scottish giants if a key player leaves either club in the summer transfer window beforehand.

“He knows where the goal is – he is a goalscorer. Newcastle would not have bought him unless he had some sort of quality, they saw something, but it just did not work out for him at Newcastle.”

“But are either willing to pay £15million? I would suspect that they are only going to be able to put forward that kind of money on the back of Morelos or Edouard leaving.”

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower Peterborough United quiz?

1 of 15 Has Ivan Toney scored more than 25 goals this season? More Less

The Verdict:

I think he’d be an exciting addition to either side ahead of next season.

Toney didn’t get the game time he deserved with Newcastle United earlier in his career, and I think that he’s been brilliant for Peterborough United since signing for the club.

It’s a shame that their season was ended the way it was, and you would imagine that another season in League One will only heighten Celtic and Rangers’ interest in signing Toney now.

I think Rangers is the more likely destination for him, as I can’t see him getting in Celtic’s starting XI whilst Edouard is still there.