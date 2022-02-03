Noel Whelan makes claim on Fulham star amid Liverpool transfer links

Former Leeds United defender Noel Whelan believes it would be ‘mad’ to reject a possible move to Premier League giants Liverpool in the summer following their interest last month, as he spoke in an interview with Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of interest from teams across Europe this season including Chelsea and Real Madrid, with the advanced midfielder making a bright start to his 2021/22 campaign.

Scoring three goals in the Cottagers’ opening four games of the Championship season, he asserted himself as a key player for the promotion chasers from the off, although an injury and Covid-19 diagnosis did disrupt his progress.

Nonetheless, he managed to get himself back on track at Craven Cottage, reasserting himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet and recording an impressive 11 goal contributions in 18 league appearances.

This has gone a long way in intensifying Jurgen Klopp’s side’s interest in his services, although a move previously seem unlikely last month with Marco Silva effectively ruling out a move elsewhere.

The Reds did manage to negotiate an agreement with the second-tier side in the final hours of the window though, although a deal was unable to be finalised in time as the deadline passed.

Football League World understands the top-tier side are still confident of luring the teenager to Anfield in the coming months though – and pundit Whelan had a key bit of advice for the youngster as he considers his future with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

The 47-year-old said to Football Insider: “I don’t think they’ll (Liverpool) be walking away from the deal.

“The interest was concrete but they just couldn’t quite get it over the line. I think it’ll end up being sorted out in the summer.

“They won’t lose interest in the space of four months – he’s a young player and they could possibly even get him for cheaper at the end of the season when he’s out of contract.

“Carvalho would be mad to now turn his nose up at joining Liverpool. I’m sure he would have been really excited about joining the club in the summer, and I can’t see any reason why a potential deal would go away.

“Something could even be agreed before the season ends.”

The Verdict:

It would be hard to see the midfielder remaining at Craven Cottage considering the interest surrounding him – and in terms of getting first-team opportunities – Liverpool is probably a good place to go to.

They may sound strange considering the calibre of their squad and how hard it will be to force his way into Klopp’s plans – but opportunities given to the likes of Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams should give him real confidence.

The fact they are likely to be competing in Europe, the English top tier, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup until the later stages next season and beyond should also provide him with plenty of chances to shine.

At this stage of his career though, he needs as much game time as possible and this is why remaining at the second-tier side may pay dividends for him, especially with promotion a real possibility.

Favourites to seal a return to the top flight, there’s every chance the youngster will be playing regularly on the biggest stage from next term if he signs an extension with his current side, although the temptation to move to Merseyside may prove to be too much in the end.