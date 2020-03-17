Noel Whelan makes bold Leeds United player suggestion after recent events

Due to recent off-the-field events, the football world has come to a standstill, with the EFL announcing that they have suspended fixtures until 3rd April.

This will come as somewhat of a frustration for Leeds United, who had been in an impressive run of form lately, winning their last five league games.

This strong run of results saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side move to the top of the Championship table, as they edged closer to a long-awaited promotion into the top-flight.

But with fixtures being suspended, it remains unclear as to when the season will get back underway, which could cause problems for players that are out-of-contract in the summer.

Gaetano Berardi is one of the Leeds players that could be heading for the exit door in the summer, with his current deal set to expire in June.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds man Noel Whelan has issued his thoughts on Berardi’s contract situation, and claimed that the club should offer him a weekly contract if the season is to be concluded later than expected due to recent events.

“What you can do is a week-to-week contract.

“Staying on the same amount of money and if the season goes on longer than your contract you sign a week-to-week deal. It is as simple as that. That is the most sensible thing for the football club and the player.”

Whelan went on to highlight the importance of keeping Berardi at the club until the end of the season, as Leeds look to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

“They still get paid rather than leaving the football club. A week by week deal on the same money is not going to break them but it is also fair on the player. It is important to keep a player who has been an integral part of the squad all season.”

If the scheduled return date for fixtures to get back underway is believed to be true, then Leeds’ next match will be against play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on 3rd April, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Whites.

Can you name Leeds United’s last 15 managers? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Firstly, who is the current boss of Leeds United? Marcelo Bielsa Slaven Bilic Scott Parker Sabri Lamouchi

The Verdict:

This is a good suggestion by Whelan, and it’s one that I have to agree with.

If the season is to drag on longer than expected, then Leeds won’t be the only club that are faced with a similar issue when it comes to out-of-contract players.

So, it would make sense for them to offer Berardi a week-to-week contract heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign as he is a player that certainly adds something to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He has impressed me when he’s been involved this season, and is a more than reliable option to have when called upon by the Argentine this term.