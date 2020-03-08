Noel Whelan issues worrying verdict over Leeds United January addition

Noel Whelan has suggested that Leeds United will fail to see the best form from Jean-Kevin Augustin between now and the end of the season, and that it could prove to have been the wrong signing at the wrong time.

The Whites brought Augustin in on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side needing to find a striker to provide back up and support for Patrick Bamford – and it was hoped that the forward would be able to come in and challenge for a starting spot straight away.

However, Augustin has taken time to get up the fitness levels that Bielsa demands from his players, and the 22-year-old has been unavailable for the Whites’ last three Championship matches due to a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the Football Insider, Whelan suggested that Augustin could find himself struggling for much game time between now and the end of the campaign, and that he could turn out to be the wrong addition at the wrong time for the Whites.

“You’ve got Augustin who’s a week, maybe two away with a hamstring injury. He’s never been fit since he came to Leeds so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s injured – I said it all along, if you push him too hard.

“He was the wrong signing at the time, he really was. He wasn’t going to contribute too much to us because the other players have gone through eight to ten weeks of pre-season.

“What will we see of him? He’ll have to start again because his match fitness is going to go back down again now he’s been injured for two or three weeks. We’re not going to see the best of him and I very much doubt he’s going to contribute that much, quite honestly.”

The verdict

It is easy to see where Whelan is coming from here, with Augustin having not really been able to get himself into the right condition physically to really make a mark on the side since his arrival at Elland Road.

You have to feel for Augustin somewhat given he has suffered a hamstring injury right when he would have been starting to gain fitness, and it could now take a good for few more weeks before he is ready to come back into contention for a place in the side.

However, Leeds certainly had to make sure they brought in a striker in January, and Augustin did seem like a very good addition for the Whites when he was brought into Elland Road.

It will be interesting to see how much game time he can manage to get in the final nine matches of the season, and if he were to come off the bench and grab a vital goal or two in the run in then it will have proven to be a useful addition after all.