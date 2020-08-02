Noel Whelan issues positive verdict as Leeds United linked with swoop for 30-y/o

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes that Fabian Delph would be a smart signing for the Whites as they were linked with their former player.

The 30-year-old is contracted to Everton but he has struggled on Merseyside and the Daily Star have suggested a return to Elland Road could be on the cards.

It’s clear that Marcelo Bielsa needs to strengthen following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League and midfield reinforcements could be high on the agenda for the Argentinian

And, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained why he would be a good addition, although Delph’s injury problems do concern the pundit.

“He’s a great football player is Fabian, he can command and run the show when he’s at it and at the peak of his performances.

“I do worry a little bit that he’s been a little bit injury-plagued this season. If he can manage to get that right and we can have a fit Fabian Delph out there, his experience and quality will no doubt strengthen Leeds United.”

The verdict

You’d have to agree with Whelan’s assessment here as a fully fit Delph would be a fantastic option for Leeds.

He would add real aggression and bite in the middle of the park but he is also technically good enough to play in the way that Bielsa demands.

Of course, his fitness issues are a major worry and that will be something for the recruitment team to weigh up as they look to bring in new signings in the next few weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.