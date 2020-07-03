Noel Whelan issues brutally honest thoughts on potential Leeds United, Augustin deal

Noel Whelan has urged Leeds United not to make Jean-Kevin Augustin’s move to Elland Road a permanent one this summer.

Augustin penned a loan move to Elland Road in January, with Leeds holding the option to make it permanent in the summer.

The 22-year-old was brought in to provide cover for Patrick Bamford following Eddie Nketiah’s return to Arsenal, but his time at Elland Road hasn’t gone to plan at all.

The Frenchman has been limited to just three appearances for Leeds, totaling around 50 minutes of football overall, having endured issues with his hamstring.

Ahead of the season’s restart, Augustin suffered a recurrence of his hamstring problem, with Leeds recently choosing not to extend the striker’s loan deal until the end of the campaign.

Leeds do still have that option of being able to sign Augustin permanently for around £18m if they win promotion to the Premier League, which is something that the club will mull over this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan has urged Leeds to choose against signing Augustin permanently, saying: “You can’t have a player that played 48 minutes, contributed absolutely nothing, come into the club overweight, struggled to stay fit, obviously has a problem with a recurring injury and you’re going to make that player your record signing for £17-18million. Absolutely not.

“If we’re going to buy him, that’s the worst decision in football this season. I would like to think the club have got some clause in there where he’s had to play a certain number of minutes or a percentage of the games to make that deal permissible.

“We’ve got nothing else bar an overweight, overpaid player that’s contributed nothing.”

The Verdict

It would be very surprising to see Leeds splash nearly £20m on Augustin.

He’s no doubt a very talented striker with decent pedigree and an impressive CV, but the fact of the matter is that he hasn’t made an impact at Leeds since joining in January.

He’s clearly injury-prone, and spending that sort of money on a player would be a massive risk.