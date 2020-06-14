Noel Whelan hints that Rangers will have the edge in signing Leeds United transfer target

The future of Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster is set to be a main talking point heading into the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan with Swansea City, and has made a positive impact with Steve Cooper’s side as they battle to finish inside the top-six in the Championship this term.

It appears as though his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed though with both Leeds United and Rangers just some of the teams interested in pursuing a deal for the Reds striker according to Football Insider.

A move to Rangers could be a tempting proposition for Brewster, as it would give him the opportunity to work with former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who is currently in charge of the Scottish giants.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, highlighted the importance of managing young players like Brewster, and claimed that the Scottish Premiership is completely different to what the Liverpool forward would have experienced beforehand.

“I think you’ve got to be careful with a 20-year-old striker anyway, I think you’ve got to manage them.

“You’ve got to get them used to the Scottish Premiership – it’s completely different, it really is. It’s a little bit more hit and run, probably a bit less football played because you’re coming up against teams that don’t have the players that Rangers and Celtic do in terms of that ability on the ball.”

Whelan went on to admit that the prospect of working for Steven Gerrard could swing any potential deal for Brewster in the favour of Rangers heading into the summer transfer window.

“He’s going to have to get used to that but yeah, absolutely. The thing is Steven Gerrard knows this player from his time at Liverpool anyway so he’s got that added advantage.

“He knows how to manage young players, he’s been one himself and he’ll definitely make him feel more comfortable because he knows him.”

The Verdict:

I think Rangers will be his preferred move in the summer.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Brewster would be able to cut-it in the Championship, but he’s certainly proven me wrong, which is pleasing to see.

Steven Gerrard is a legend for his playing career at Liverpool, and I think Brewster will be wanting to further his development as a player with former Reds midfielder.

It’ll be interesting though, as there seem to be a number of potential clubs interested in landing his signature in the summer transfer window.