Noel Whelan fires warning at Rangers amid transfer links with Championship ace

Noel Whelan expects there to be plenty of interest in Rangers target Bright Osayi-Samuel in January.

Osayi-Samuel’s future at Queens Park Rangers looks to be uncertain, with the January transfer window looming.

The winger – who has scored two goals and registered three assists this season – is set to be out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Osayi-Samuel – who was very close to departing in the summer – is said to be attracting interest from Rangers heading into January.

Due to his contract situation, Rangers may be able to sign Osayi-Samuel on a pre-contract agreement as he is allowed to speak to other clubs in January.

But speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan has said that he expects there to be a lot of interest in the winger in January.

He said: “Premier League clubs will be looking. I think Leeds United were interested a season ago. He’s one of these players who plays the wing-back role, he’s got energy, he scored goals, he’s got pace

“They won’t be the only club that’ll be pecking away and trying to get something done in the January window for a pre-contract.”

Celtic have also been linked with the winger, after a move to Club Brugge broke down in the 11th hour back in the summer.

The Verdict

I’d definitely expect him to leave in January.

Osayi-Samuel was excellent last season and contributed to so many goals, and this season he has also been very impressive.

The 22-year-old is likely to leave in January, as I cannot see QPR wanting to keep hold of him and risk letting him go for nothing at the end of the season.