Noel Whelan expresses concern over Leeds United man under pressure for Cardiff City trip

Former Leed United man Noel Whelan has expressed his concern over the test that faces Illan Meslier as the Whites prepare for the trip to Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

Since Kiko Casilla has been forced to sit out for eight games, on-loan Frenchman Illan Meslier has been thrust into the starting XI for his league debut, which came against Hull City last week.

He looked relatively comfortable in goal against the Tigers as he kept his first clean sheet in Leeds colours without being tested.

The next game saw a much bigger test for the stopper as West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town visited Elland Road, but he kept a second successive clean sheet whilst making two saves during the game, one of which coming from Trevoh Chalobah and forcing him into an unorthodox save with his legs in the first half.

Up next for Meslier is a much tougher proposition as Leeds make the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium, which has never been a fruitful ground for the Whites over the years.

It’s clear that the Bluebirds have a distinct style of play that takes advantage of their aerial prowess and it is set up to be a tough game for the young, second-choice ‘keeper.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan commented on the challenge ahead of Meslier in South Wales. He stated: “He made a cracking save in the first half where he sat on the ball and then scooped it round with his left hand.

“That was pretty much all he had to do all game. We talk about defensive work and off the ball work that Leeds United are all about and they protected him.

“It will be different against Cardiff because they are physical and they will be putting plenty of balls in the box. Meslier will be put under pressure and they have got a very big side so it will be a different test for the young man.”

The Verdict:

The Whites will be looking to notch their sixth win in a row against Cardiff on Sunday but it won’t be an easy game.

Last time out against Neil Harris’ men, Leeds threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3, with two of the goals coming as a result of some questionable goalkeeping.

Leeds will be hoping that the same won’t happen this time as they push for promotion on a very similar winning run.

Meslier has proven already that he has the ability to play in the first-team for Leeds beyond this season, and the Cardiff game won’t be a huge bad mark against him if it goes poorly.