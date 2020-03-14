Noel Whelan explains transfer regret Leeds United may have

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has suggested that the Championship leaders may be regretting the fact they have an obligation to buy Jean-Kevin Augustin if they win promotion.

The French striker joined the Whites on loan from RB Leipzig in January and his signing prompted much delight at the club due to his pedigree.

However, despite Leeds doing well over the past month or so, Augustin hasn’t contributed at all, as he has made just three brief substitute appearances and missed the previous three games due to injury.

Nevertheless, the Yorkshire side will have to sign the 22-year-old on a big-money deal if they win promotion and Whelan told Football Insider that it isn’t looking like a smart move right now.

“If it’s an obligation, then that’s a bad move by the club. I’ve not seen anything of him because he’s not been fit since he came to Leeds. He was overweight, they’ve pushed him too hard. It was always going to happen.

“Signing him was a gamble in the first place, going for a player that hasn’t played a great amount of football. If we are to sign him then it would be a risk because we haven’t seen enough. We just don’t know. It seems a bit of a pointless signing by the club.”

The verdict

It’s too soon for Whelan to be making comments like this, even if the transfer hasn’t worked as many would have expected by now.

Despite that, Augustin is clearly hugely talented and it’s not his fault he has suffered with injuries over the past few weeks.

So, even though it has been a frustrating start, the striker still has time to come good and he could turn out to be a shrewd investment for the Whites in the years to come when he has adapted to life in England.

