Noel Whelan explains importance of Leeds United player update

Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan believes that the Whites will benefit from Jamie Shackleton’s versatility as the youngster prepares to make his return.

Whilst the 20-year-old isn’t going to be involved for today’s game at Fulham, it was reported that he will begin training again on Monday, meaning he should be available for the hectic festive period.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan outlined why this will be a massive boost for Marcelo Bielsa.

“It’s a great Christmas present for Leeds fans to have Jamie back. He is so valuable to Marcelo Bielsa because he can play so many positions so well – right-back, central midfielder, number 10, wing-back.

“He is very quick, tenacious, really energetic, good on the ball, a real athlete, so his return at such a key point in the season is very welcome. Jamie has so much to offer and I’m sure he will have a big role to play in the second half of the season.”

The Whites will be looking to extend their 11 game unbeaten run when they face the Cottagers before a home game against Preston on Boxing Day.

The verdict

You can’t really disagree with Whelan here and we know that Shackleton is a player that Bielsa really rates – and it’s easy to see why.

As he says, his ability to fill in to various positions is a great quality and it will be particularly useful over the next few weeks.

Shackleton knows he has a battle on his hands to get in the XI but he can still have a big part to play for Leeds this season despite a frustrating few months with injury.

