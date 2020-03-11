Noel Whelan calls for Premier League man to return to Leeds United

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has outlined his desire to see academy product James Milner return to the club from Liverpool and end his career at Elland Road.

James Milner burst onto the scene at Elland Road as a fearless 16-year-old and made his presence known by becoming the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he netted against Sunderland in 2002, quickly eclipsing Wayne Rooney’s record at Everton at the time, before being topped by James Vaughan three years later.

Since then, the winger-turned-midfielder became a Premier League mainstay. He’s plied his trade with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and now finds himself with European champions and Premier League champions-elect Liverpool to cap off what has been a very successful career where he’s won every club trophy there is in the game.

Now, as he approaches the latter stages of his career, there are persistent murmurs that he could be open to a move back to Elland Road to finish his career with Leeds, which he openly stated recently.

With Leeds looking in a good position to return to the top flight, there could be an opening in the offing for him to return to his boyhood club in the future and former White Noel Whelan would be extremely happy to see this happen, even though he admitted it would be extremely unlikely this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, he had this to say on a potential reunion between Milner and his hometown club: “You want your homegrown back at your football club.

“He is one player that Liverpool would want to keep because of the professionalism he has. He stayed home and watched the FA Cup when the young lads were playing instead of going abroad – that is invaluable. For a club to have a professional like that, concentrate on the FA Cup even though he is not playing that is brilliant for the younger lads.

“He looks after his body and he still has the hunger to win. He has got a lot to offer.

“I would love him back at the club at some point. I am not sure whether it would be next season but he would help us, absolutely.”

The former England international looks set to pick up his third Premier League medal this season with the Reds after his vital match-winning clearance against Bournemouth at the weekend moved them a step closer to the title.

The verdict

It would be great to see Milner return to his boyhood club after he was essentially force to leave to keep Leeds afloat along with the other departures.

He’s got business to attend to with Liverpool at the moment as they cruise towards the Premier League title, however.

It might seem a bit far-fetched to think Milner would drop all his European and domestic success at Anfield right now to rejoin Leeds, but the door is certainly open.

At 34-years-old, he’s still got a few more years in the Premier League, given his fitness levels, so Leeds will have to be patient to prize him away.