Noel Whelan backs player dropping from Leeds XI for Fulham game

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has suggested that he thinks Tyler Roberts will come out of the side this weekend and Pablo Hernandez will come back in.

Leeds play host to Fulham this weekend in what is a huge game up at the top of the Sky Bet Championship and it is clear that the winners will give themselves a big boost in the promotion race.

Speaking of boosts, Pablo Hernandez has been training all week and is expected to be involved in the squad for tomorrow’s game, with Whelan suggesting that he should start.

Tyler Roberts came in for the game against Cardiff City as the Spaniard was ruled out and, though Whelan says the former West Brom man did little wrong in that game, the former striker thinks it is time for the magic Spaniard to come back into the team.

He said:

“I really don’t see any changes, we know Marcelo Bielsa, he likes to stick to his squad that he’s tried and trusted all season.

“I think the backline takes care of itself, I think the only change I can probably see is Tyler Roberts dropping out for Pablo Hernandez.

“No disrespect to Tyler Roberts, I thought he was busy, getting on the ball but I think Pablo just offers that little bit more experience, little bit more creativity and he can certainly see a pass and quality there.

“It’s difficult to leave out a player of Pablo’s quality and experience in the side. You need him at times like this.”

The Verdict

It seems pretty likely that the former Swansea midfielder is going to be back into the side this weekend in what is one of the biggest games of the run-in.

The Whites have been excellent at times this season and, with Hernandez in the side, they are such a potent force.

It would make complete sense for him to get back into the team and, with that said, he’ll probably help guide them to a huge three points.