Noel Whelan backs Leeds United fans following ‘pathetic’ proposal

Noel Whelan has backed Leeds United fans not to jeopardise the season and the hard work put in by the Whites by causing issues when the 2019/20 Championship season gets back underway.

Under Government guidelines, fans will not be allowed to attend games for the rest of the current campaign but it appears there are still concerns over issues with supporters.

Yesterday, The Telegraph reported that Leeds’ clash with Derby County had been highlighted as a high-risk game and that proposals had been put forward to move it to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

Those allegations have been denied by Mark Roberts, the national lead officer of the UK’s football police, and a fresh report has since confirmed that there are no plans to move the fixture.

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear revealed today that West Yorkshire Police are in support of all of the Yorkshire club’s home games being played at Elland Road.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan provided his take following the reveal and backed fans to act appropriately.

He said: “I think if you’re going to start the season and a lot of games are at Elland Road, then every game should be at Elland Road.

“I think this is pathetic, to go further than you need to go, to Southampton, to play football matches when you’ve got the police on your doorstep.

“The actual police station, their main headquarters, is literally right outside Elland Road so they couldn’t be in a better position for the policing to make it safe and keep fans away, they really couldn’t. It’s a stone’s throw.

“I think the EFL need to think about things properly, put the trust in the clubs and the policing that is available that they’re going to do their job properly.

“I’m sure the fans will know as well and the majority, I’m sure, won’t jeopardise any of this season and Leeds United’s good work by going down there and linger around when there’s no point.”

Leeds are top of the Championship as things stand and looked frontrunners for promotion before the season was delayed.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are seven points clear of the play-off places with nine games left of the season.

The Verdict

You’d hope Whelan is bang on here and that there isn’t aren’t fans causing issues.

It is going to be a very unusual end to the season, of that there is no doubt, but it should be all about the football and not marred by issues with supporters.

That said, the prospect of moving Leeds’ game to Southampton seems absolutely crazy given the current circumstances and with run-in already being played in a condensed time period.