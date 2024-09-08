Now the dust has settled, Swansea City can be relatively pleased with their summer transfer business, with a number of promising players brought in on long-term deals, while their squad has considerably more depth than it did on the opening weekend of the season.

However, no transfer window is going to be perfect, and Swansea may well have certain regrets about missing out on transfer targets or failure to move on fringe players in a bid to free up space on their wage bill.

When quizzed by Wales Online about whether he was happy with his side's transfer business, Swansea boss Luke Williams said: "I need to concentrate on everyone that's in the squad now and give maximum effort and not talk about what I'd prefer or this or that.

"All my attention needs to be on the players that are in the building. I don't want them to hear me talk about anything else. I only want to give them my full commitment."

It remains to be seen if the Swansea boss was pleased with his side's business, so with that in mind, here are two transfer regrets Swansea should have after the transfer window.

Not signing Noel Milleskog

Swansea lost Jamie Paterson on a free transfer this summer, with the 32-year-old joining MLS side Charlotte FC, and you feel that the club haven't really replaced his creativity.

The Swans were briefly linked with a move for Swedish attacker Noel Milleskog and the 22-year-old looked like he could have been the perfect replacement for Paterson.

Milleskog is able to play as a winger, striker, and as a number 10, a position where Swansea are really lacking quality and depth, and on paper he seemed like the perfect signing.

Milleskog plays for IF Sirius in the Swedish Allsvenskan and enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists in 24 appearances, showing he would have been more than capable of adding goals to the Swansea squad.

The 22-year-old was clearly aware of Swansea's interest, saying: "It is great fun that such a big club shows interest. It's a club that was recently in the Premier League, so that's flattering.

"It’s a big club with a lot of history, so I have to try to use that as a driving force going forward. I take that as motivation."

Many Swans fans saw this as a come-and-get-me plea from Milleskog and were frustrated that they weren't able to get a deal over the line for the 22-year-old.

Swansea resorted to signing Myles Peart-Harris on loan from Brentford on deadline day, a decent signing, but it's clear that adding Milleskog to the squad on a permanent basis would have been a far better option for the club in the long term.

Not moving Kristian Pedersen on

Kristian Pedersen is a decent player and this has nothing to do with his ability, with the player having a wealth of experience at Championship level thanks to his time at Birmingham City, but he's not a regular starter for Swansea and perhaps should have been moved on to free up wages.

The Danish international signed a two-year deal with the club after joining from FC Koln last summer, but has played a bit part-role, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

He's played twice in the opening weeks for Swansea, both appearances coming in the Carabao Cup and he's been an unused substitute in all four of their league fixtures.

Of course, he will likely get league minutes later in the season when Swansea rotate their squad, but the problem is that Pedersen is down the pecking order in Williams' squad but one of the highest earners.

According to Capology, Pedersen is on £18,000 a week, meaning he is the club's fourth-highest earner, which is a concern as he's not a key player and won't feature all too regularly.

Swansea City's highest earners - Capology Player Wage Matt Grimes £22,500 Kyle Naughton £20,000 Harry Darling £19,231 Kristian Pedersen £18,000 Joe Allen £15,000

While Capology isn't always 100% accurate, it gives us a useful estimated look at player wages, and it shows that Pedersen is one of Swansea's top earners.

Had Swansea been able to offload Pedersen, it would have freed up some considerable space on the wage bill to bring new players in, and while he will be a useful option this season as depth, the club's hierarchy won't want a player on that sort of money being used in a bit-part role.