New Reading manager Noel Hunt takes charge of his first home game when his side host Blackpool on Saturday afternoon, and the former Royals striker is clearly looking forward to it.

Hunt, who played for Reading between 2008 and 2013, signed a two-and-half year deal to become the club's new first-team manager after Ruben Selles departed for Hull City, stepping up from his role as the club's U21 manager.

It's been a decent start for Hunt as Royals manager, sealing a point away at high-flying Wycombe Wanderers last weekend, before a defeat on penalties against Walsall in the EFL Trophy.

However, League One will clearly be Hunt's priority this season, and Saturday's homecoming against Blackpool provides his side with the chance to add another three points in their play-off push.

Irishman Hunt is a cult hero at Reading thanks to his 39 goals in 162 appearances for the club, helping them reach the Premier League in 2012.

The 41-year-old has urged supporters to make an effort to turn out in their numbers on Saturday for the visit of the Tangerines, and spoke about just how important the Royals' faithful are to the players.

Speaking to Reading FC's website, Hunt said: "The fans are so pinnacle in what we do. They’re the heartbeat of the football club, and what I’m all about is having a team and performance that is the visual demonstration of the fans’ support.

"We go hand-in-hand, and it's important that we keep the culture going the way it is, and keep uniting the players and the fans, the players with the club. It's a massive thing for us, and it's a special bond.

"It’s important to continue building the culture that we have within the club, bringing the community, players and fans all together – it’s a special bond that I’ve witnessed first hand, and it can give everyone a huge boost.

"I personally cannot thank the fans enough, the away supporters, as well as the home, has been amazing.

"But it's all about the boys that go on the pitch, so the more of you [supporters] that we can get down to back the boys, who are either on the pitch, on the bench, in the squad.

"My time as a player is long gone, but the memories I’ve had will stay with me forever.

"Obviously, it’s a new chapter now, but ultimately it is about what we show and deliver on the pitch, that’s the big thing now.

"So Saturday, it’ll be a great occasion, a proud moment, but make no mistake about it, it’s about doing our job, getting down to business, and continuing our fine form at home with three points.”

Noel Hunt will look to build on the foundations Ruben Selles put in place

Considering the well-documented financial issues that Reading have, they've done extremely well to be in the mix for the play-offs, and Hunt will be looking to continue that.

The main priority for Reading supporters will be securing the future of the club and getting Dai Yongge out, but the on-field performances have proved a welcome distraction and have helped increase morale.

Current League One table Position Club P GD Pts 1st Wycombe Wanderers 18 18 40 2nd Wrexham 19 17 40 3rd Birmingham City 17 16 39 4th Huddersfield Town 18 12 35 5th Stockport County 19 12 33 6th Reading 18 5 31

Losing Selles was far from ideal for Reading, but Hunt is a suitable replacement as a club legend, and if he could lead them to the play-offs, it would be a remarkable achievement considering the circumstances.

There's a long way to go yet, but the Blackpool game is a perfect chance to lay down a marker in front of the home crowd and show what his side are all about.