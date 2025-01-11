Noel Hunt has reiterated his desire for Reading to hold onto every player they can this January transfer window.

The uncertainty surrounding the club’s immediate future has raised further worries over potential player sales, with BBC reporter Tim Dellor claiming that senior management are concerned about cashflow and the club's capacity to pay bills going forward if a change of ownership isn't made, with Paul Taylor still interested in buying the Royals despite his exclusivity period ending.

Owner Dai Yongge has become an increasingly unpopular figure at the Berkshire outfit and has been urged to sell the club by supporters due to their significant financial issues, which include the threat of administration in the event they run out of money, which would see the team hit with a significant points deduction amid the threat of liquidation.

One avenue to raising funds, if a takeover is not completed, could be to cash in on some of their players this January, with Alan Nixon reporting in November that the likes of Tyler Bindon is garnering Championship interest.

Hunt has claimed that the end of the transfer window can’t come soon enough when asked about the now 23 days remaining in the market.

He has made it clear that he wants to keep the squad together this month amid the club’s ambition to fight for promotion back to the Championship.

“I hope it comes quicker,” said Hunt, via the BBC.

“What will be will be, we’ve made the same statement that we want to keep everyone we can.

“We want everyone to stay.

“It’s important for the group and the club that we come into the second half of the season now and we push on.”

Reading recent form

Reading's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Charlton Athletic (A) 0-0 Cambridge United (A) 3-1 win Mansfield Town (H) 2-1 win Northampton Town (H) 4-1 win Lincoln City (A) 2-0 loss

Reading are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in League One, which has left them sitting sixth in the table going into the weekend’s FA Cup action.

Hunt has taken charge of the first team squad in recent weeks following Ruben Selles’ departure.

Selles left to become the Hull City manager, moving up to the Championship off the back of a strong showing in the dugout at Reading.

Next up for the Royals in the league is a home clash against Stockport County on 18 January.

January will be especially difficult for Reading

It’s a very precarious time in Reading’s history at the moment due to the uncertainty over their financial future.

However, the January window only ramps up that pressure due to the potential transfer activity that might need to be done.

Other clubs will be circling if they believe it’s an area they can exploit, that’s just the nature of the transfer window.

If nothing changes on the ownership front, then the later we get into the window the more likely it is that the League One side will need to sell someone like Bindon.