Southampton's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship means that they are vulnerable to losing some of their best players.

The main one that many expect to depart is captain James Ward-Prowse, who is being looked at by several Premier League clubs as they attempt to potentially snatch him away from the Saints for a lower fee than they'd get him for if they were still in the top flight.

It has already been made clear in recent weeks that Ward-Prowse is being eyed up as a replacement for Declan Rice at West Ham United, with Tottenham Hotspur as well said to be keen on the 11-cap England international.

Then there is moneybags Newcastle United, who are looking to bolster their squad ahead of their UEFA Champions League campaign next season.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies have been interested in Ward-Prowse, but they have been put off by the Saints' valuation of their prized asset.

How much will James Ward-Prowse cost?

Per The Telegraph, Southampton want in excess of £50 million for the 28-year-old, and that is why Newcastle are now not so keen to strike a deal for the dead ball specialist.

Ward-Prowse, who scored nine Premier League goals for the Saints last season, is contracted to the club for another three years, meaning that despite relegation to the Championship they will not sell for a massively cut price figure this summer.

Is Ward-Prowse worth £50m?

