Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has delivered a defiant message amid pressure mounting on his position at the club.

The Owls have struggled for form in the early stages of the season and currently sit bottom of the Championship table.

Wednesday have just two points from their opening eight games, and now sit four points adrift of safety.

The Yorkshire outfit gained promotion to the second tier last season with an impressive campaign in League One under Darren Moore, earning 96 points and third place in the table.

But Munoz has yet to earn a league win since taking the reins of the first team squad over the summer following Moore’s sudden departure.

What has Xisco Munoz said about his Sheffield Wednesday future?

Munoz has claimed that there is too much negativity surrounding the club, and has urged fans to take a more positive outlook on the situation.

The Spaniard has claimed that the players are giving everything to succeed this season, but has asked for some positivity from the supporters to help them achieve their goals.

"I know what the problem is and how I can help," said Munoz, via Yorkshire Live.

"Nobody is helping me do this.

"I arrive (at the club) and everybody is negative, negative, negative.

“One of the things we need to start changing is being positive.

"We need positive things in our club, it doesn’t matter if we lose 10, or five, or 25, it doesn’t matter who is here.

“We need the positive things, and that’s the moment that we’re in.

“You think players didn't give 100 per cent? You think I can say something for the players today?

“The players want to change and this is very important."

Sheffield Wednesday had a difficult summer period, with their preparation for life back in the Championship stunted by the sudden managerial change.

Munoz will need to oversee a big turnaround in form soon in order to keep his position at the club.

Because if results don’t improve, then it is easy to imagine chairman Dejphon Chansiri looking to make a change in the dugout.

The latest defeat came last Saturday, with the Owls suffering a 3-0 loss to Swansea City.

That was the Swans’ first win of the campaign, with Michael Duff struggling himself as the new manager of the Welsh outfit.

The performance only highlighted just how much work needs to be done to turn things around at Hillsborough.

Next up for Munoz’s side is a clash at home to Sunderland on Friday night.

Can Xisco Munoz turn things around at Sheffield Wednesday?

Losing Moore was a big blow given how well he had done to get the club promoted from League One.

Replacing him with Munoz was not the most inspiring decision from the board.

While he has a Premier League promotion on his CV from his time at Watford, his work since then has been quite underwhelming.

The defeat to Swansea felt like a low point for the team given their own poor form going into the game, which means the Sunderland game could be do or die for the Wednesday boss.