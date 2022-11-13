“Nobody gave us a chance” – Paul Ince makes passionate Reading FC speech following Hull City victory

Reading manager Paul Ince believes the Royals’ current position is a “massive achievement” after climbing to 12th following yesterday’s victory over Hull City, speaking to Reading Today.

The Berkshire outfit had been singled out by many pundits as one of the favourites for relegation before the start of the season and for good reasons too, with the club losing a few of their former key players in John Swift, Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota.

They were also forced to work within transfer restrictions during the summer and that made their rebuild even more difficult than it already was, with Head of Football Mark Bowen and manager Ince being consigned to the free agent and loan markets.

The Royals may have been in poor form recently, winning just two of their last 10 league games and claiming just eight points from a possible 30, a run of form that has caused them to slide down the table slightly.

However, yesterday’s victory has taken them back up to the top half of the division, with Ryan Longman’s own goal deep into stoppage time securing a 2-1 away win at the MKM Stadium.

Manager Ince used yesterday’s post-match press conference to reinforce the adversity the club have faced this season in their quest to remain afloat in the division once more.

He said: “I’m over the moon. At the start of the season we were favourites to go down.

“Nobody gave us a chance and with the EFL situation we had to go for loans and free transfers.

“To be standing here with 29 points after 21 games is a massive achievement for these players. We’re not surprised but the expectations got a little bit too high.

“We will be a stronger side and that can only bode well for the second half of the season.”

The Verdict:

Overall, the Royals have done very well and they should be extremely pleased about their current position, because their squad still needs time to gel together after such a busy summer of incomings and outgoings.

However, surgery is needed during the World Cup break because they have been poor in recent games and their victory at the MKM Stadium shouldn’t cover that up.

In fairness to them, they should improve quite a bit when they get some of their injured defenders back because the likes of Sam Hutchinson and Naby Sarr should make a real difference for them.

Hutchinson could be a particularly useful asset as a solid defender and someone who could make a real impact in the middle of the park as well, though it remains to be seen how long he can stay fit for.

Injuries have hampered the Royals not just this season – but in the past few years and they need to get try and minimise player setbacks between now and the end of this term to give themselves the best chance of staying up.