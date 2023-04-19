Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Owls took the lead in the 28th minute when the hosts gave up possession cheaply and Lee Gregory capitalised to set up Barry Bannan, before Akin Famewo doubled their advantage when he fired home after the Gas defence failed to clear Bannan's corner just before half time.

Rovers pulled one back immediately after the break when Aaron Collins took advantage of poor defending to finish from goalkeeper James Belshaw's long ball to set up a tense second half. The hosts then saw John Marquis' goal ruled out for offside late on, but Wednesday held on for a crucial three points which keeps their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Darren Moore's men remain third in the table, one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle, while both of those above them have a game in hand.

It was an excellent result for the Owls and the perfect response to Saturday's disappointing defeat at Burton Albion, but it was the defending for Collins' goal for the Gas that got Wednesday fans talking after the game in response to a post with a clip of the incident on Twitter.

How did Sheffield Wednesday fans react?

It is fair to say Wednesday fans were less than impressed with their side's defending, with both defender Dominic Iorfa and goalkeeper Cameron Dawson failing to take charge of the situation, allowing Collins to slot home and they did not hold back in their criticism.

But Owls supporters were split on which player was mostly to blame, with some holding Iorfa responsible.

However, others felt that Dawson, who was recently restored to the team ahead of David Stockdale, was the one at fault.