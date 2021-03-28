Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘No wonder they were so bad’, ‘Shocking stuff’ – These Derby County fans react as midfielder plays part in embarrassing defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Ireland fell to an embarrassing defeat at home to Luxembourg last night, with Derby County’s Jason Knight playing the full game.

After losing to Serbia in the week, Stephen Kenny’s side knew even at this early stage that they probably needed to win to keep their hopes of of qualifying for Qatar.

However, the minnows won in Dublin thanks to a superb Gerson Rodrigues goal, on a dismal night for the Irish.

Whilst it was a disastrous team performance, Knight failed to make his mark for his country. The midfielder struggled to get in the game, with Ireland failing to create chances and they didn’t dominate at all.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

In what year were the Rams founded?

The 20-year-old has been a regular for Wayne Rooney’s Rams this season, but his performances at club level have also been criticised by some fans in recent weeks, as Derby battle to stay in the Championship.

Here we look at the reaction from Derby fans to his display tonight…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No wonder they were so bad’, ‘Shocking stuff’ – These Derby County fans react as midfielder plays part in embarrassing defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: