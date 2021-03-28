‘No wonder they were so bad’, ‘Shocking stuff’ – These Derby County fans react as midfielder plays part in embarrassing defeat

Ireland fell to an embarrassing defeat at home to Luxembourg last night, with Derby County’s Jason Knight playing the full game.

After losing to Serbia in the week, Stephen Kenny’s side knew even at this early stage that they probably needed to win to keep their hopes of of qualifying for Qatar.

However, the minnows won in Dublin thanks to a superb Gerson Rodrigues goal, on a dismal night for the Irish.

Whilst it was a disastrous team performance, Knight failed to make his mark for his country. The midfielder struggled to get in the game, with Ireland failing to create chances and they didn’t dominate at all.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for Wayne Rooney’s Rams this season, but his performances at club level have also been criticised by some fans in recent weeks, as Derby battle to stay in the Championship.

Here we look at the reaction from Derby fans to his display tonight…

1-0 defeat for a team who can’t score – change is as good as a rest! — Peter Lee (@peterlee7395) March 27, 2021

Shocking stuff, always thought Luxembourg were on par with San Marino😂 — Paul Turner (@Paulderby501) March 27, 2021

Is it a massive coincidence that Jason’s other team is as bad as Derby or are we being lead to believe he’s much better than he actually is?! Genuine question. #dcfc — Deano (@Deanogarratt) March 27, 2021

The problem with Knight is he is a hard working box to box midfielder, the kind who is held in high regard but relies on others around him to deliver the quality. It has been a big issue for us this season as both shinnie and knight don’t have the quality to create #dcfc — KESA RAM (@KESA_RAMS) March 27, 2021

Yeh class blaming a 20 year old for his team and countries team underperforming, that’ll do wonders for his confidedence! — Inside DCFC (@InsideDCFC) March 27, 2021

No wonder they were so bad against the worlds 98th ranked side when he was your attacking threat 😂 — Jordan Cook (@JordanCook8) March 28, 2021

Great engine average quality — Mike (@mctucks) March 28, 2021