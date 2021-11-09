Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No wonder the club’s going downhill’ – These Barnsley fans are not happy following update from journalist

The Barnsley squad have been given most of this week off as the club wait to bring in a new permanent manager.

A disastrous start to the season under Markus Schopp saw the hierarchy make the decision to sack the former Hartberg chief at the start of the month.

With the international break now upon us, reporter Doug O’Kane provided an update on the managerial situation, whilst he also made the interesting reveal that the players haven’t been in this week.

The Tykes lost to fellow strugglers Hull City at home last time out, in what was a disappointing display. Therefore, it’s fair to say the idea of giving them time off has not gone down well with the support, who feel the team should be training and working even without a permanent boss.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from some of the fans on Twitter…


