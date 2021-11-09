‘No wonder the club’s going downhill’ – These Barnsley fans are not happy following update from journalist

The Barnsley squad have been given most of this week off as the club wait to bring in a new permanent manager.

No big updates from Oakwell. The Reds are hoping to appoint someone this week, so they have a week before Fulham to work with players. Squad has been given most of this week off. #barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) November 9, 2021

A disastrous start to the season under Markus Schopp saw the hierarchy make the decision to sack the former Hartberg chief at the start of the month.

With the international break now upon us, reporter Doug O’Kane provided an update on the managerial situation, whilst he also made the interesting reveal that the players haven’t been in this week.

The Tykes lost to fellow strugglers Hull City at home last time out, in what was a disappointing display. Therefore, it’s fair to say the idea of giving them time off has not gone down well with the support, who feel the team should be training and working even without a permanent boss.

What was the score the last time Barnsley played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Hillsborough 2-1 win 3-1 win 1-1 2-1 loss

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from some of the fans on Twitter…

After Saturday they should have had double training sessions — Andy Wilson (@springvalered) November 9, 2021

Given a week off. They don't deserve it, they should should be working on basics. We still have coaches at the club. No wonder the clubs going downhill, they get rewarded for bad performances. — Woodie (@woodiebfc) November 9, 2021

Fitness levels are extremely low.

Nowhere near last season's level's Give them a week off to get even more unfit. — Smoked Back Bacon Man (@thesandsmeister) November 9, 2021

They don’t deserve the week off in all honesty — ZW_ (@ZW_bfc) November 9, 2021

Week off. Extra training more like. — Bikertyke (@Bikertyke1) November 9, 2021

Blimey, given our position have we got a week to waste? We’ve wasted at least a month already. Have they settled for League 1? — MikeW (@MAW1912) November 9, 2021

Week off after that embarrassment?! — Lectio nihil dignum (@ontheleftwing) November 9, 2021