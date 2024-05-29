This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are now preparing for a second successive season of Championship football.

Despite being in the promotion race for a large proportion of the campaign, the Whites narrowly missed out on achieving automatic promotion behind Ipswich Town, before suffering another play-off heartbreak last weekend.

After dismantling Norwich City in the semi-finals, Leeds were slight favourites heading into the Wembley clash with Southampton, before Adam Armstrong's first-half strike saw the Saints defeat United for a third time this season, and consign them to another year in the second tier in the process.

Daniel Farke has a number of high-profile names within his squad, and unsurprisingly, talk has already begun regarding how his squad will look in comparison in August, when the new season gets underway.

Leeds United fan pundit issues verdict on potential Joe Rodon permanent transfer

One of those who fall into this category is Welsh centre-back Joe Rodon, who has enjoyed a fine season in the United defence whilst on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Football League World's Leeds fan pundit, Kris Smith, believes that the Whites will only have a chance of retaining Rodon's services if there is no Premier League interest in him.

"I think our chances of signing Rodon permanently hinge entirely on whether he's wanted by Premier League clubs for next season," Kris told FLW.

"If someone from the top tier comes in and gives Tottenham a decent offer, there's no way we can compete with that.

"Financially, the bid that will come from a Premier League club will be bigger than what we can offer, the wages will be miles better for him, and just from a footballing perspective, the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League is something that Rodon hasn't really had, because Tottenham have just cast him out ever since they signed him, so I imagine he'd jump at that chance.

"Spurs will be wanting the best possible value as well. They're probably buzzing at the fact Leeds have shown how valuable he could be, but I just don't see us being the club to maximise what Spurs would want for him.

Joe Rodon's 2023-24 Leeds United Championship Stats Matches Played 43 Average Rating 7.19 Clean Sheets 17 Interceptions per Game 1.2 Tackles per Game 1.1 Balls Recovered per Game 4.2 Dribbled Past per Game 0.2 Clearances per Game 4.5 Duels Won per Game 4.7 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

"Having said that, I do expect us to try for him. There's no harm in trying to make an offer - he loves it here and, in the event that we're the best offer, who knows? We could sign him."

Joe Rodon's current situation at Tottenham Hotspur

As previously touched upon, the 45-time Wales international has enjoyed a fine season at Elland Road, making 50 appearances in the famous white jersey across all competitions.

It was reported by Football Insider at the beginning of the month that United held an option for Rodon to make a permanent switch to West Yorkshire if promotion was achieved. However, that is now out of the equation given the events at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The defender does have one year left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was agreed when he made a reported £11m move from Swansea City back in October 2020.

It seems rather unlikely that, despite the success of his loan spell, Rodon will force his way into Ange Postecoglu's first-team plans in North London. Therefore, a permanent move away in one of the limited windows where Spurs can generate any form of funds for his services seems the more likely scenario that will play out.

Leeds United should enquire for Joe Rodon despite financial uncertainty

As Kris referenced, the very least Leeds should do is at least enquire over a potential fee, because it would no doubt sting more if they missed that boat and Rodon moved elsewhere for a fee that United could still afford.

That is because owner Paraag Marathe has responded to concerns regarding the club's financial situation, as the likes of Kieran Maguire claimed that the £190m owed to other clubs in transfer payments needs resolving prior to any potential incomings.

However, Marathe responded on Sky Sports by stating that the burden has been somewhat eased by the sales of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra to AFC Bournemouth.

“What is not in those numbers that were reported were some of the inbound payments that we also have,” Marathe began. “So, for example, our two January sales in Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra.

“There are some inbound transfer payments coming from that, so the net is already a bit lower than what was reported.

"But again, we have what we need to be competitive, and will shape the squad accordingly."

This showcases the ambition that Leeds have to achieve their promotion ambitions next season, and if they were to re-sign Rodon, it would definitely send a statement to the rest of the Championship.