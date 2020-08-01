Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘No way’, ‘Not realistic’ – Some Leeds United fans aren’t buying into reports of double-deal for Championship attackers

6 mins ago

6 mins ago

on

Leeds United have been linked with an audacious double swoop for Brentford duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, reports Phil Hay of The Athletic.

Since winning promotion to the Premier League, Leeds have been linked with a host of names such as Edinson Cavani and even Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

But now it seems that Marcelo Bielsa is keen on Brentford pairing Benrahma and Watkins. The duo have been pivotal in Brentford’s successes this season, scoring 43 Championship goals between them.

It’s a rumour that has surprised many Leeds fans, but one thing is for sure – the move all depends on Brentford’s fortunes in the play-off final v Fulham on Tuesday.

They face Scott Parker’s side at Wembley and should Brentford miss out then many expect the likes of Benrahma and Watkins to depart, but should they go up then they’d be more inclined to stay – if not, Brentford would charge a higher fee for either.

See how Leeds fans have reacted to the news on Twitter:


