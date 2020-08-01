‘No way’, ‘Not realistic’ – Some Leeds United fans aren’t buying into reports of double-deal for Championship attackers

Leeds United have been linked with an audacious double swoop for Brentford duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, reports Phil Hay of The Athletic.

Since winning promotion to the Premier League, Leeds have been linked with a host of names such as Edinson Cavani and even Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

But now it seems that Marcelo Bielsa is keen on Brentford pairing Benrahma and Watkins. The duo have been pivotal in Brentford’s successes this season, scoring 43 Championship goals between them.

It’s a rumour that has surprised many Leeds fans, but one thing is for sure – the move all depends on Brentford’s fortunes in the play-off final v Fulham on Tuesday.

They face Scott Parker’s side at Wembley and should Brentford miss out then many expect the likes of Benrahma and Watkins to depart, but should they go up then they’d be more inclined to stay – if not, Brentford would charge a higher fee for either.

See how Leeds fans have reacted to the news on Twitter:

So basically we need Fulham to win.. We want Watkins and Benrahma.. So Brentford our 100% winning now 😂😂 Im at work so cant read the whole of @PhilHay_ thing so can anyone say who else we are linked with? #LUFC — ROSSii (@MrROSSii1990) July 31, 2020

If Brentford don’t go up we’d have a chance of Watkins and/or Benrahma. Agree it’s likely they’ll go up though so probably not. — Matthew Bleakley (@ChicagoBearsMB) August 1, 2020

Watkins has an 18m release clause? Think that's realistic. Get white for 25m. Watkins 18m. Benhrama or Eze for 20m. Then a CM and a loan striker or Wilson for 15ishm and we are sorted IMO — Tomo 🏆 (@TomLufc94) August 1, 2020

But concerning we’re going after Champ players when we have the manager / club to attract better. Having Champ players generally puts you back in the Championship!!

Any news on Bielsa? — Sam Parkes (@splufcmot) July 31, 2020

There is no way Brentford are NOT beating Fulham. Brentford will go up and we wont get either. Plus Benrama will end up at Chelsea or Arsenal whether Brentford are up or not I feel — V (@bgvalk) July 31, 2020

Cant see Benrama or Watkins being sold if/when Brentford are promoted…. not realistic targets.Need to get a move on with others so Bielsa has time to work. — Gavi1981 (@Gavi19811) July 31, 2020

Just hope we’re not wasting our time chasing Watkins and Benrahma only for Brentford to get promoted and refuse to sell — Oliver White 🏆 (@OliWhiteMOT93) July 31, 2020

I like Brentford far more than I like Fulham – but if the plan is Watkins/Benrahma then I guess "come on Fulham". Also, that would keep Scott Parker in a job, and I don't back him to do well next season if they go up. #lufc #MOT https://t.co/2N1iafgg0D — Mighty Prem Pod (@mightywhitespod) July 31, 2020

Praying Fulham win the playoffs and we sign Benrahma or Watkins…would be so deadly in our team #lufc — AidanLUFC (@AidanMOT) July 31, 2020