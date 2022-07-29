“No way” – Norwich City fan pundit issues bullish verdict on 24-year-old’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zekey Downes has claimed that Todd Cantwell is likely to remain at the club beyond this summer.

The playmaker spent the second half of last season with Bournemouth as the Cherries clinched promotion from the Championship.

But there has been a lack of movement on any possible transfer this window, which has left this Norwich supporter inclined to think that the 24-year-old is set to remain at Carrow Road for the upcoming season.

Cantwell only featured 11 times for Scott Parker’s side and has struggled for form in recent seasons.

However, his pre-season form has the fan pundit hopeful that this could be a big year for the midfielder.

“I think now there’s no way that Norwich can let Cantwell go,” Downes told Football League World.

“Firstly I don’t think he really has the suitors, I don’t think anyone’s going to really come in for him now.

“And also in the pre-season matches he was very, very good. He looked like he was on it, like he was ready for a big year.

“I also think that he will have to step up and be what we have been missing.

“I think with confidence and a good amount of game time, I think he can be our creative talisman and then we’ll hopefully do well.”

Cantwell initially burst on to the scene during Norwich’s first Premier League stint under Daniel Farke in 2019-20, playing 37 of the team’s league games, scoring six and assisting two goals. That was after a slight impact on the promotion campaign that went before it.

But he played fewer games in the team as they earned promotion the following campaign, scoring the same amount of goals in the lower division.

Upon the arrival of Dean Smith as the latest managerial appointment, his game time was significantly reduced leading to a temporary exit.

He will be hoping to get into a starting berth for Norwich’s opening game of the season this weekend.

The Canaries face Cardiff City on July 30.

The Verdict

This year does feel particularly important for Cantwell’s development after a difficult couple of seasons.

He needs to earn his place in Smith’s side, which his pre-season performances have likely done for the opening day game with the Bluebirds.

But consistency has been an issue that he now needs to prove he is over.

If he wants to make it back to the Premier League then his best bet is to help Norwich earn promotion this year with regular standout performances.