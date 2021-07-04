Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No way’, ‘Deserves his chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential player departure

Jordan Gabriel continues to attract interest from other clubs as he prepares to report for pre-season training at Nottingham Forest.

Gabriel spent last season on loan at Blackpool, making 35 appearances in all competitions and helping the Tangerines win promotion from League One.

He will now be keen to make his mark at parent club Nottingham Forest, with the right-back spot up for grabs following Cyrus Christie’s return to Fulham.

But Forest may well have a decision to make on Gabriel’s future between now and the start of the season, with interest continuing to build in the 22-year-old.

According to Alan Nixon, Huddersfield Town have now joined Blackpool in the race to sign Gabriel on a permanent deal this summer.

Nixon adds that any deal to lure Gabriel away from the City Ground “won’t be cheap”, perhaps hinting at the Reds’ stance on a potential exit.

Forest fans are keen to see Gabriel in action next season, along with Tyrese Fornah and Brennan Johnson who also caught the eye in League One.

At 22, Gabriel represents a young, up and coming option at right-back, which is a hole that still needs filling following Matty Cash’s move to Aston Villa last summer.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the new interest in Gabriel…


