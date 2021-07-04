‘No way’, ‘Deserves his chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential player departure

Jordan Gabriel continues to attract interest from other clubs as he prepares to report for pre-season training at Nottingham Forest.

Gabriel spent last season on loan at Blackpool, making 35 appearances in all competitions and helping the Tangerines win promotion from League One.

He will now be keen to make his mark at parent club Nottingham Forest, with the right-back spot up for grabs following Cyrus Christie’s return to Fulham.

But Forest may well have a decision to make on Gabriel’s future between now and the start of the season, with interest continuing to build in the 22-year-old.

How well do you know Nottingham Forest’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Lee Westwood was born in which part of Nottinghamshire? Worksop West Bridgford Carlton Arnold

According to Alan Nixon, Huddersfield Town have now joined Blackpool in the race to sign Gabriel on a permanent deal this summer.

Nixon adds that any deal to lure Gabriel away from the City Ground “won’t be cheap”, perhaps hinting at the Reds’ stance on a potential exit.

Forest fans are keen to see Gabriel in action next season, along with Tyrese Fornah and Brennan Johnson who also caught the eye in League One.

At 22, Gabriel represents a young, up and coming option at right-back, which is a hole that still needs filling following Matty Cash’s move to Aston Villa last summer.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the new interest in Gabriel…

@NFFC Jordan Gabriel should not be for sale he's a great player that Forest need at the right back in the championship he is not for sale and the club should put it out that Jordan Gabriel is not for sale who was influential in Blackpool going up that's why Forest should utilis ? — Muhammad Adil ISA (@Richard72825660) July 4, 2021

Ahahaha if you Huddersfield and Blackpool fans think you’re having him think again 😂😂 just to note it’s ludicrous if we’re even considering selling him 🤦‍♂️ #NFFC https://t.co/oDAqOarCrD — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) July 4, 2021

They're all for sale at the right price. 🤷‍♂️ That's football. — mason (@mason_tweet) July 4, 2021

Money talks pal. — Troy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AllonbyTroy) July 4, 2021

Jordan Gabriel deserves his chance this season along with Johnson, Fornah and co. These younger lads have more hunger and passion to play for the badge on the front of the shirt not the money in their back pocket. #nffc — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) July 4, 2021

Getting a bit anxious now that we haven’t bought anyone for next season. Keep getting fed up of who we are linked with FFS please start signing. I thought we had our new DoF or hasn’t that even been sorted yet? — Darren Coupe (@coupe_darren) July 4, 2021

Inevitable clubs coming in for Gabriel. They would see Forest as selling club, so testing our resolve. Clearly a talented young player. Forest should try something groundbreaking – stick two fingers up, keep him, see what he can do for us. — Matt (@sporteventsrmh) July 4, 2021

No way we’d sell Gabriel they can have Jenkinson for free — Darren Coupe (@coupe_darren) July 4, 2021

Obviously don’t want us to lose any of our academy players, but if our business model relies on a player sale per year and it’s a decent offer, would you rather it was Worrall, Mighten, Johnson or Gabriel #nffc https://t.co/osObbnxEc9 — Mikey Hollingsworth (@mikeyholli18) July 4, 2021