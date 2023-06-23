Sheffield Wednesday supporters - and neutrals too - were left shocked earlier in the week when it was announced that manager Darren Moore had departed Hillsborough after just over two years in the job.

Moore had only led the Owls to promotion back to the Championship three weeks before, but owner Dejphon Chansiri said that the decision was made mutually for him to exit the club before pre-season begins.

Could the decision for Moore and Chansiri to part ways though have a knock-on effect in terms of the squad?

Josh Windass was one of the players that worked very closely with Moore and he got the best out of him, scoring 20 times in 54 appearances over the last two years.

He had transfer interest from his former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha last year, who was in charge of Argentinian outfit Club Atletico Talleres at the time, but bids were knocked back by the Owls hierarchy.

There is once again clubs keen to sign Windass this summer after his return to fitness and form, with recently relegated Southampton - who will make the trip to Hillsborough for the first match of the Championship season on August 4 - interested in signing the versatile forward, according to The Star.

What is Josh Windass' current situation at Sheffield Wednesday?

Windass signed a new contract in the summer of 2021, extending his time at Hillsborough until an absolute minimum of June 2023.

However, as expected, the club triggered their optional one-year extension on the 29-year-old, keeping him around for another year following his 16-goal haul during the 2022-23 campaign.

Now, Windass' contract expires in the summer of 2024, and considering Caixinha is no longer managing at Talleres, don't expect any South American interest in the attacker's services this summer unlike last year.

Should Sheffield Wednesday cash in on Josh Windass this summer?

Former Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer, a self-confessed supporter of the club following his time there as a player, believes that they should not under any circumstances consider selling Windass this summer, regardless of his contract situation.

"Josh Windass is under contract at Sheffield Wednesday for one more season," Palmer said when speaking exclusively to Football League World.

"Josh was one of the main reasons the Owls got promoted last season - their little stutter in the season came when Josh picked up an injury and missed eight games.

"There is no way that the Owls should be even entertaining selling Josh Windass."