Highlights Norwich City's poor form continues as they suffered a defeat to Middlesbrough, making it four games without a win.

Former Norwich player and pundit Chris Sutton believes that David Wagner's time as manager is coming to an end due to fan frustration.

The fans' dissatisfaction with Wagner has reached a widespread level, and Norwich City will need to consider their options in response to this.

Norwich City’s poor form continues

Despite enjoying a strong start to the season, defeat to Middlesbrough at home in the week made it four without a win for the Canaries.

Stretching that back further, Norwich have collected just four points from their past seven games, which has seen them drop into the bottom half as a result.

Therefore, questions have been asked about Wagner, and the supporters at Carrow Road voiced their frustration at the full-time whistle as Boro left with three points.

What has Chris Sutton said?

So, the spotlight is on Wagner, and writing in his regular Pink’Un column, former Norwich player, and current pundit, Sutton, explained why the writing is now on the wall for Wagner, although he did call for the boss to get more time.

“Wagner won't last now. When supporters make up their minds, there is no way back, and everyone has seen enough of these cycles now to know how it ends. I think it's unfair - he has been dealt a tough hand, suffered key injuries and inherited a difficult situation. He is the fall guy amid a lot of other changes at the football club. It always felt it would escalate pretty quickly because of his previous association with Stuart Webber.

“David is a good guy. He's been dealt a really tough hand. I think the pile on has happened too quickly this season - but it has happened and that is why he won't stay the distance.

“The Championship is ridiculous. Take Middlesbrough, they failed to win any of their opening seven league games - now they've won seven on the spin. It is possible. But you need the fans to be with you. It isn't 50 punters that gets you the sack, it is a widespread turn. That has happened. So what are Norwich going to do about it?”

Will Norwich sack David Wagner?

There’s no suggestion that the former Huddersfield chief is under imminent pressure, but it goes without saying that this poor run can’t continue.

You can understand Sutton’s point here, as it’s been said many times that it’s the fans who sack managers, and they are not happy with the situation the club find themselves in.

However, the obvious solution to all of this is winning games. Even though Sutton says some will argue it’s papering over the cracks, the reality is a good run of form will change opinion, and give the boss some breathing space.

So, he needs results quickly, but that’s easier said than done.

What next for Norwich City?

Things don’t get much easier for the Yellows, as they’re up against Sunderland this weekend, as they make the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray has a lot of quality in his squad, but they will not head into the game in great form, having lost three on the bounce.

The game will be played on Saturday with a 3pm kick-off.