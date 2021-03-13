‘No way back from here’, ‘Has to go’ – These Birmingham City fans are furious with key figure after heavy defeat

Birmingham City’s dismal season continued as they were battered by Bristol City at St. Andrew’s this afternoon.

The defeat keeps Aitor Karanka’s side one place and three points above the relegation zone, but Rotherham, the side below them in the table, have four games in hand on Blues and a better goal difference.

Therefore, Blues are in serious trouble, with the fans unsurprisingly unhappy with the manager.

Whilst most recognise that the overall problems at the club come from higher up, it’s also clear that Karanka should be doing more with this squad.

So, many supporters are calling for the Spaniard to be sacked, as Birmingham once again seriously battle with relegation in the second tier.

Whether a chance happens remains to be seen, but with ten games to play it’s going to be a very nervy ending for the West Midlands outfit.

Here we look at some of the comments to Karanka from Twitter…

#BCFC Karanka out

Has to go or we are down if not already. — Clive Gaston (@CliveGaston) March 13, 2021

Karanka needs to go. We need to be bold and adopt a fresh approach. Get Eddie Howe or Chris Wilder in to steady the ship and start anew next season. #bcfc — Squatting Neville (@Bibblebobert) March 13, 2021

Literally feels like no way back from here. Hopeless from top to bottom but Karanka has to take a large share of the blame. Always seems to make weird choices #bcfc — Talha Mirza (@TalhaMi55331907) March 13, 2021

I'm so mad that just for the sake of insulting Karanka I'm gona say I preferred Cotterill the tractor driving div. #bcfc. — JW (@joewatson24) March 13, 2021

How many shoulder shrugs are we going for then in Karanka post match interview bingo? I’m going 13 #BCFC — James (@JamesRichmond17) March 13, 2021

My politics are on the left and I believe passionately in employment rights. That said, Karanka needs to be matched off the premises. #BCFC #Karankaout — Alan Crawford (@alanfcrawford1) March 13, 2021