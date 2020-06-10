‘Gutted’, ‘How Leeds’ – Many Leeds United fans share woe as key first-team blow revealed

Phil Hay has revealed that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a fresh injury setback as Leeds United prepare to return to Championship action in less than a fortnight.

Augustin joined Leeds on loan from Red Bull Leipzig in January, penning a loan move to Elland Road with the Whites holding the option to make that move permanent in the summer.

But the 22-year-old is yet to make an impact at Leeds due to a hamstring problem, limiting him to only three appearances in a Leeds shirt and around 50 minutes of football in total.

Can you get name these 13 hidden ex-Leeds players?

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? David Wetherall Gunnar Halle Wesley Boyle Alf-Inge Haaland

With players returning to training ahead of the EFL’s restart, various reports have claimed that Augustin has been working extra hard to get fully into shape ahead of the final nine games of the season.

But with only 11 days to go until Leeds travel to South Wales to face Cardiff City in their first game back, Hay has revealed that Augustin has suffered a fresh injury setback.

Hearing that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain. Not confirmed by Leeds but sounds like a set-back for him. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 10, 2020

Hay says that Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring problem that has limited him to such little game time this season, and it remains to be seen how long that sidelines him for.

It puts massive pressure on leading goalscorer Patrick Bamford, as Leeds remain on the brink of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to this massive news…

Big Kev :((

Thought this was his time to come from behind and score 57 screamers — Macca (@benmacca16) June 10, 2020

No way he looked so lean and ready to fire us to the premier league — John paul jones (@Johnleeds77) June 10, 2020

And so it begins 🤯 — Goddard (@Goddard07) June 10, 2020

Here we go 🙈 — Austin (@AustinLDN86) June 10, 2020

I prayed this was a phil hay parody account — Gjanni AliHosty (@TestHostyrone) June 10, 2020

Back to football talk on our timelines, and a typical story about a player being injured!! — Barney V2 (@barney___21) June 10, 2020

Why wouldn’t he pull his hamstring a week before the restart, wouldn’t be a Leeds player if not! — ian richardson (@ianrich26213197) June 10, 2020

I find myself flabbergasted at how Leeds this actually is. — DKS💙💛 (@deankshaw) June 10, 2020

Well done Forshaw lad — Rainy (@JtotheRain) June 10, 2020

Gutted for him. — FionaCK 💙💛 (@FionaCK) June 10, 2020

Great signing — Andrew Coghlan (@AndycLufc) June 10, 2020