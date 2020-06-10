Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Gutted', 'How Leeds' – Many Leeds United fans share woe as key first-team blow revealed

10 mins ago

Phil Hay has revealed that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a fresh injury setback as Leeds United prepare to return to Championship action in less than a fortnight.

Augustin joined Leeds on loan from Red Bull Leipzig in January, penning a loan move to Elland Road with the Whites holding the option to make that move permanent in the summer.

But the 22-year-old is yet to make an impact at Leeds due to a hamstring problem, limiting him to only three appearances in a Leeds shirt and around 50 minutes of football in total.

With players returning to training ahead of the EFL’s restart, various reports have claimed that Augustin has been working extra hard to get fully into shape ahead of the final nine games of the season.

But with only 11 days to go until Leeds travel to South Wales to face Cardiff City in their first game back, Hay has revealed that Augustin has suffered a fresh injury setback.

Hay says that Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring problem that has limited him to such little game time this season, and it remains to be seen how long that sidelines him for.

It puts massive pressure on leading goalscorer Patrick Bamford, as Leeds remain on the brink of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to this massive news…


