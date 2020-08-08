Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No way’, ‘Ain’t happening’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as club linked with 24-goal striker

Published

3 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers have joined the race to sign Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney, according to the Daily Record.

The 24-year-old scored 24 goals in League One last season. He featured 32 times for Posh and now he looks set for a summer move, with several big clubs mentioned.

Celtic have been heavily linked with the striker, whilst a host of Championship clubs including Derby County and Nottingham Forest are in the running as well.

Now it seems like Mark Warburton will put his club in the hat, and the rumours have brought about a positive response from the QPR faithful on Twitter.

The rumour was first coined in this report by Scottish outlet Daily Record, who claim that Celtic had an initial bid rejected, before Brentford a bid of their own stall, before QPR allegedly joined the race.

Here’s what the R’s fans had to say about Toney:


