Watford got back to winning ways last night in the Sky Bet Championship, with their 3-0 win over Birmingham City also proving to be the first victory of the Chris Wilder era at the club.

The Hornets have been the definition of inconsistency this season but still have a chance of making the play-offs and a decent one at that, so if they can go on a run of form between now and the end of the campaign who knows where they might end up.

The same can be said for striker Britt Assombalonga who, at last, got his first goal for Watford last night with him bundling the ball home via his stomach after his initial effort on goal had been blocked.

A player who can tear the Championship up on his day, Watford fans will hope he can embark on a run of goals between now and the end of the season - though time will only tell if that is going to happen in truth.

Even so, a nice moment for the striker and fans reacted to the goal and his display on Twitter in the aftermath. Let's see what's been said now...

The first of many between now and the end of the season? We shall see...