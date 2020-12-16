‘No update’ – Dom Howson delivers latest on key Sheffield Wednesday player move

Sheffield Wednesday are awaiting news on Tom Lees, Barry Bannan and Adam Reach, who were all offered fresh terms at Hillsborough last week.

Lees, Bannan and Reach have been long-serving players at Hillsborough, but heading towards the summer of 2021, they will see their contracts in South Yorkshire expire.

It was revealed last week that Tony Pulis was looking to tie the trio down to fresh terms.

Do you love Sheffield Wednesday? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Owls that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 In what year were Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1847 1857 1867 1877

Writing in his Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Dom Howson has revealed how there’s been little update on the trio’s talks as well as his own personal opinion on them.

He wrote: “No update on the contract offers. Tony Pulis rates the three players. He thinks they are good characters and still have a lot to offer. Personally, I would like to see more consistency from all of them. Wednesday need their experienced players to stand up and deliver.”

All three have been regulars under Pulis since he was appointed as the club’s manager, looking to turn Wednesday’s season around.

However, Wednesday remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, with last night’s 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest leaving them seven points adrift of safety.

Lees, Bannan and Reach all played 90 minutes at the City Ground.

The Verdict

Pulis can rate this trio as highly as he likes, but it’s going to take a lot of convincing to get them tied down at this stage.

Wednesday look relegation fodder and you can’t see three players like that signing up for a season in League One. You can tell they love life at Wednesday, but it’s a massive commitment to make.

They are well within their rights to hold on until the New Year.

Thoughts? Let us know!