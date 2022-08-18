“No timeframe” – Alex Neil offers irritating Sunderland injury update

Sunderland slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United last night at Bramall Lane.

Alex Neil’s side’s performance, though, was more than credible given they went down to 10-men midway through the first-half following Dan Neil’s professional foul on James McAtee.

Neil and Elliot Embleton had done a good job of setting the tone in the midfield prior to that, with Anel Ahmedhodzic striking the opening goal not long after the former had been dismissed. Max Lowe’s goal shortly after half-time proved to be the winner, despite Lynden Gooch’s chip giving Sunderland hope.

The decision to pair Neil with Embleton in central midfield was forced upon Sunderland following an injury to Corry Evans, who had started and featured for 90 minutes in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

“Corry is out unfortunately at the moment,” Alex Neil told his post-match press conference.

“I’ve not got a timeframe at the moment. With Dan Ballard out, Corry out, it becomes difficult doesn’t it?“

Defeat at Bramall Lane was Sunderland’s first since their Championship return.

Neil’s side have claimed five points from their opening four fixtures and sit 11th in the table heading into the coming weekend’s action, which pitches them up against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Verdict

It’s not easy for Sunderland at the moment with injuries.

As Neil notes here, he’s lost Dan Ballard and now Corry Evans, with no timeframe on when he might get his captain back.

Had Sunderland had a full quota of players, who knows how many points they would’ve returned from these opening four fixtures.

Performances have been good regardless, which does give the club’s supporters plenty of hope heading into the remainder of the campaign when, hopefully, they’ll be at full strength.

Thoughts? Let us know!