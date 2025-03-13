Wigan Athletic’s hierarchy has come under scrutiny as gaps remain in their on and off-field operations.

Ben Goodburn remains interim CEO at the DW Stadium - with the latest update on that vacant role coming in November 2024 - whereas the recent sacking of head coach Shaun Maloney also left uncertainty regarding the club’s direction.

However, the Lactics have now appointed Ryan Lowe as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract, offering some clarity on the managerial front.

Interim boss Glenn Whelan had been in place since Maloney’s departure on March 2nd, overseeing proceedings while the club conducted their search for a permanent successor.

Lowe, who has previously managed Plymouth Argyle, and Preston North End, will officially take charge after a watching brief against Charlton Athletic this weekend, with Whelan and the interim managerial team continuing to support him until his backroom staff is finalised.

In light of these issues, Football League World spoke to Wigan Athletic fan pundit Corey Bissel on whether the Mike Danson regime is transparent enough with the Latics fan base.

“More transparency is definitely needed” between Wigan Athletic board and supporters

“Are the owners at your club transparent enough with the fan base? No - they're not.” Bissel told FLW. “I’d love to say they are, I think it’s probably - other than finances aside - it is the most important quality for an owner to have, and it doesn’t happen.

“We went a significant amount of time without appointing a CEO. We had barely any word on that other than ‘it’s coming soon’ and it seemed to drag on - it is still partially dragging on - and I’m not really sure what the set-up is upstairs to be honest when it comes to Wigan.”

“More transparency is definitely needed, I think.”

Related Glenn Whelan issues honest claim on Wigan Athletic manager’s job Glenn Whelan's first game was a 0-0 draw away at Mansfield Town in League One

On more recent happenings in Lancashire, Bissel said: “Obviously, recently sacking Shaun Maloney as well. It’s weird timing.

“They had [Wigan sporting director] Gregor Rioch sit down and do an interview to speak on part of the reasons why, but even when it comes to employing a new manager, there’s not enough transparency for me, personally.”

New period of instability means Wigan must find clarity fast

Wigan Athletic find themselves at a crossroads, both on and off the pitch. The departure of Shaun Maloney - coming at a time when Latics were just six points above the relegation zone - has left fans questioning the timing, direction, and decision-making of the club’s hierarchy.

With Ryan Lowe now appointed as head coach, some stability has been restored, but questions remain about the ownership’s long-term vision. Beyond managerial upheaval, the ongoing vacancy in the CEO role continues to fuel concerns about transparency.

Beyond managerial turbulence, the ongoing vacancy in the CEO role further fuels concerns about transparency.

As Bissel highlighted, communication between the board and supporters has been lacking, with key decisions made behind closed doors. The prolonged CEO search, paired with a lack of clarity over Maloney’s sacking, only adds to frustrations.

The League One table (as of 12-3-25) Pos Team P GD Pts 14 Rotherham United 35 -2 44 15 Wigan Athletic 35 -2 43 16 Exeter City 35 -11 43

For a fanbase that has endured financial instability, ownership changes, and points deductions in recent years, patience is wearing thin.

The club’s next steps in the boardroom must not only be decisive but also transparent.

As Wigan navigate this period of transition, one thing remains clear: communication with supporters is no longer just desirable - it is essential. Without it, trust will continue to erode, and frustration will only grow.