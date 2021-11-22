‘No thanks’, ‘Wouldn’t be horrendous’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as managerial vacancy interest emerges

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is keen on the managerial vacancy at League One rivals Charlton Athletic, according to the South London Press.

The same outlet also believes the 49-year-old was confident he was a ‘strong contender’ for the role in the English capital just a few weeks ago, although any approach for his services is yet to materialise.

Charlton have been without a permanent manager for over a month since Nigel Adkins’ departure, when they were in 22nd place and four points adrift of third-tier safety.

This was a real surprise considering the Addicks had lost just one of their latter 15 league matches of the 2020/21 campaign and only missed out on the play-offs by goal difference, previously looking set to challenge some of the big guns in the quest for a return to the Championship.

Results have improved since the 56-year-old’s departure though, with the south-east London outfit going unbeaten in their first five games under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson, winning 13 points from a possible 15 under the 39-year-old’s stewardship and are currently sitting in 12th place going into tomorrow evening’s away tie against Morecambe.

The third-tier outfit’s hierarchy is yet to give Jackson the permanent gig though, only going on to increase speculation about who will be the next permanent man to take the reins at The Valley.

One man that is reported to be interested in the vacancy is ex-Chelsea player Hasselbaink, who returned to Burton as manager at the start of 2021 for his second spell there, also boasting Championship managerial experience with Queens Park Rangers in the past.

But how do Addicks fans feel after this latest development? Would they be happy with him at the helm?

We take a look at the latest reaction from a selection of the League One side’s supporters on Twitter.

What a depressing start to a Monday. Get Jackson signed asap. https://t.co/QLpOEyc8vf — The King of cool (@dean_charlton01) November 22, 2021

TS needs to be careful here. He makes the wrong appointment ie, not JJ, he very quickly loses the fan base and with that any momentum that JJ has created #cafc https://t.co/aWB2WZy7sq — Lewis Neary (@LewisNeary_) November 22, 2021

Oh god ok that wouldn’t be horrendous but want Jacko — Mart Adkins (@MartCAFC45) November 22, 2021

Would never be accepted based on his playing performance and if he forced JJ out. TS again making comments about employed staff. This bloke is clueless! — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) November 22, 2021

No thanks. One mini revival at Burton after two failed jobs should not take him anywhere near to #cafc. Have we learned nothing since Adkins? Jacko has the dna to succeed at this club – ref Curbs, Powell, Bow. If TS doesn't get that we're lost. — Rich Pemberton (@rikofold) November 22, 2021

We have our man already so …

No thanks! — Peter Herridge (@PeterHerridge13) November 22, 2021

No not my first, second, third or fourth choice — Graham (@grazmix) November 22, 2021