‘No thanks’, ‘Would be the perfect fit’ – These Cardiff City fans react as update reveals 54-y/o boss watched Fulham clash

Chris Wilder was in the stands as Cardiff City fell to a seventh consecutive defeat as they were beaten by Fulham last night.

Boss Mick McCarthy has been under serious pressure due to that poor run, which included a 3-0 derby day defeat to Swansea City.

Whilst there’s no suggestion that Wilder is in line to succeed McCarthy, reporter Justin Allen revealed that the ex-Sheffield United manager was an interested onlooker as the Cottagers ran out 2-0 winners.

If McCarthy was to go, you would imagine that the 54-year-old would be seen as the ideal candidate, because he has proven himself at this level in the past after winning promotion with the Blades.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

Therefore, the fact he was watching the Bluebirds has got the Cardiff fans talking and it’s fair to say most are excited about the prospect of Wilder moving to Wales.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

I’m on my knees, this man would be the perfect fit for Cardiff city https://t.co/lrc7fIrIZW — J (@Jsnook2002) October 20, 2021

You just can’t tease people like that https://t.co/6f3ZwjKrGj — Liam Brett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@liam_brett7) October 20, 2021

Absolutely no thanks — Matthew Williams (@MattWilliams10) October 20, 2021

He’d want money we don’t have any 🙄 — Darren Evans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪 (@dazz20) October 20, 2021

If we got Chris Wilder I would be so happy https://t.co/Y0hTUyEAJY — Ben Thomas💙 (@BenxxCCFC) October 20, 2021