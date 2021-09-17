‘No thanks’, ‘Would be fantastic’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to managerial development

Chris Wilder is interested in the Nottingham Forest job after Chris Hughton was dismissed yesterday.

Exclusive: Chris Wilder is keen to become the next #nffc manager. https://t.co/wo23SDGXwN — NottinghamForestLive (@NFFC_live) September 16, 2021

The Reds have endured a very difficult season so far, having picked up just one point from their opening seven games. Therefore, it was no surprise when the board decided to make a change following the latest defeat to Middlesbrough in the week.

Whilst Steve Cooper has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Hughton, Nottinghamshire Live have revealed that Wilder is keen and wants to talk to the hierarchy.

Having taken Sheffield United from League One to a top-half finish in the Premier League, the 53-year-old is surely someone who will appeal to the Forest board, although the way he left the Blades may be a concern.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side? West Brom Norwich City Derby Cardiff

The prospect of appointing Wilder prompted a positive response on the whole from Forest fans, but some weren’t too keen.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

He would be my choice — andy cameron (@andycam65955938) September 16, 2021

Would be fantastic! He’s the guy!! — michael stowe (@stowe_michael) September 16, 2021

I think he would relate to the fans and this something we need — Gavreds84 (@gavreds84) September 16, 2021

No thanks, old ideas. — Richard Bicknell (@CowboyRB) September 16, 2021

Ffs no — Kieren (@kierenstraw) September 16, 2021

Surely if he's interested it's a no brainer would cost 3million less in compo too no? 🤔 — Luke Bowers (@lukeureds89) September 16, 2021

If this is true the club need to make it happen. Cooper would be a solid long term bet but Wilder can get this group going https://t.co/pZHpOLW5js — Chris Wakefield (@Cwakefield6) September 16, 2021