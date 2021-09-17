Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘No thanks’, ‘Would be fantastic’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to managerial development

Published

2 mins ago

on

Chris Wilder is interested in the Nottingham Forest job after Chris Hughton was dismissed yesterday.

The Reds have endured a very difficult season so far, having picked up just one point from their opening seven games. Therefore, it was no surprise when the board decided to make a change following the latest defeat to Middlesbrough in the week.

Whilst Steve Cooper has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Hughton, Nottinghamshire Live have revealed that Wilder is keen and wants to talk to the hierarchy.

Having taken Sheffield United from League One to a top-half finish in the Premier League, the 53-year-old is surely someone who will appeal to the Forest board, although the way he left the Blades may be a concern.

The prospect of appointing Wilder prompted a positive response on the whole from Forest fans, but some weren’t too keen.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


