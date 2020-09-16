Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No thanks’, ‘Way too much’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to striker links

Birmingham City are in talks with Ipswich Town over a move for striker Kayden Jackson, according to reports from Football Insider.

Jackson is a player in serious demand, with his future at Portman Road looking uncertain amid interest from the Sky Bet Championship.

The striker only has one year left on his contract at Portman Road, but although the club hold the option to extend that deal by another year, he has rejected fresh contract offers.

AFC Bournemouth have recently offered £2million for Jackson, but after their bid was turned down by Ipswich, Birmingham seem to have made a breakthrough.

According to Football Insider, Birmingham are in talks with Ipswich over a £2.5million move for Jackson, as Aitor Karanka looks to bolster his attacking options.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 32 league appearances last term, and if he made the move to St. Andrew’s, he’d be looking to provide cover for Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Here, then, we take a look at what Birmingham fans think about Jackson potentially arriving at St. Andrew’s…


