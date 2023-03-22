Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is said to be of interest to Tottenham as they looking increasingly likely to be on the search for a new head coach as Antonio Conte's relationship with the club sours.

Kompany has done some fine work at Burnley in the Sky Bet Championship, leading the Clarets to within three wins of promotion back to the Premier League, having arrived at Turf Moor in the summer following a stint with Anderlecht.

The 36-year-old plays an exciting brand of expansive football in the Championship, with Burnley collecting 83 points from 37 games, winning 24 times and losing only twice.

As per David Hytner in The Guardian, there's interest at Tottenham in Kompany.

For many Spurs supporters, there's a lot to like about Kompany potentially taking over, even if there's still a bit of doubt about how early it is in the Belgian's coaching career.

Whilst Kompany clearly wouldn't be short of support if he was to take the Spurs job, there's a lingering worry that if all went well it wouldn't be long before he was jumping ship to former club Manchester City when Pep Guardiola eventually leaves, should things go right for him at Tottenham.

Kompany's focus right now remains on keeping Burnley on the path to promotion in the Championship.

​​​​​​​The Clarets are three wins away from promotion and are next in action on March 31st when they host Sunderland at Turf Moor.