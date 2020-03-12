Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No thanks’ – These Leeds United fans offer surprising reaction to Marcelo Bielsa news

Leeds United are edging closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa. 

The Whites have won their last five league games, which has seen them bounce back from a poor start to 2020.

That impressive run of form has seen Leeds move to the top of the Championship table, and their supporters will be hoping they can hold their nerve with nine games remaining of this year’s campaign.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been acknowledged for his role in their upturn in results, and has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award.

Slaven Bilic, Paul Cook and Scott Parker complete the shortlist for the award, and it’ll be interesting to see which manager picks up the monthly accolade.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue a somewhat surprising reaction to the news of Bielsa’s nomination, and claimed that they didn’t want the Leeds boss to win the award to avoid the ‘curse’.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

