‘No thanks’ – These Leeds United fans offer surprising reaction to Marcelo Bielsa news

Leeds United are edging closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites have won their last five league games, which has seen them bounce back from a poor start to 2020.

That impressive run of form has seen Leeds move to the top of the Championship table, and their supporters will be hoping they can hold their nerve with nine games remaining of this year’s campaign.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been acknowledged for his role in their upturn in results, and has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award.

Slaven Bilic, Paul Cook and Scott Parker complete the shortlist for the award, and it’ll be interesting to see which manager picks up the monthly accolade.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue a somewhat surprising reaction to the news of Bielsa’s nomination, and claimed that they didn’t want the Leeds boss to win the award to avoid the ‘curse’.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Give it to Parker imo — AYLINGSZN (@DanPaton5) March 12, 2020

Give it to anyone else but Bielsa. He deserves it, but we do not need the MOTM curse at this stage😂😂 — Jonathon Sloan (@JSloan1995) March 12, 2020

Cook he’s done a brilliant job 👍 — JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) March 12, 2020

Garry Monk would by my choice. Leeds fan — Zachary B. (@LeedsZac) March 12, 2020

Scott parker, scott parker, Scott parker, scott parker etc 👍 — Tony LUFC (@Tonylufc28) March 12, 2020

Do not give it to Bielsa! — Jack 💙🤍💛 (@KingWhiteRose) March 12, 2020

This time of the season don’t want #bielsa getting it #LUFC #MOT — Rich M G (@dickiemint70) March 12, 2020

Everyone vote Scott Parker plz, I beg — Lucas Pagden (@LucasPaggy012) March 12, 2020

Not Bielsa, no thanks, not after last time! — Roy (@RoyLUFC) March 12, 2020

Bielsa has already won it once and its a curse so give it to Parker or Billic!!!!!! Please. — Alienbumnote💙🤍💛 (@alienbumnote) March 12, 2020

Give it to Cook the last Bielsa won it we went on a god awful run. No thanks — Gavin (@GenericHandle18) March 12, 2020

