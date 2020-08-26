‘No thanks’ – Plenty of Millwall fans react to club’s rumoured interest in signing familiar face

Millwall have reportedly registered their interest in signing Derby County defender Scott Malone on loan ahead of the new season according to London News Online.

The Rams full-back struggled for consistent game time with Phillip Cocu’s side last season, as he made just 21 appearances in all competitions.

Derby missed out on a top-six finish that season as well due to a poor run of form, and Cocu will be looking to make the necessary additions to his squad in the near future.

But for that to happen, he might be looking at moving some players on before the new league campaign gets under way in September.

Malone is a player that Millwall supporters will know well, with the 29-year-old making 71 appearances for the club across a three-year spell earlier in his career.

The Lions will be targeting a top-six finish this term under the management of Gary Rowett, with Malone being targeted before the new season starts.

Plenty of Millwall supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in signing Malone on loan.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

No thanks , can’t defend — Ted (@TcAt16) August 25, 2020

Never liked him first time round — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Si🇬🇧 (@SiWall68) August 25, 2020

Hate the idea of it but it makes sense — Graying Sideburns (Bryan) (@BryanLake12) August 25, 2020

No thanks. Can’t see him fitting into our current group and there must be a dozen better options for less wages. — Clarence the lion 3.5% (@Clarenc25093338) August 25, 2020

I’d have malone back I think he’s what we need and I liked him the first time round — Jon JD davis (@jondavis9) August 25, 2020

Was quality at us before, happily take him back — Thomas White (@whiteboy1234) August 25, 2020

Would work well as a wing back in Rowetts 5-2-3 — Jim (@jimmneal) August 25, 2020

Backwards move in my opinion. — Richard Harris (@rharrisoneal72) August 25, 2020

I’d have him back ❤️ — Dean grace (@drivergrace) August 25, 2020

Makes perfect sense if you think Rowett wants to play 3 at the back with wings backs. Position is made for him. — Andrew MFC (@andrewmfc) August 25, 2020