Derby County

‘No thanks’ – Plenty of Millwall fans react to club’s rumoured interest in signing familiar face

Published

10 mins ago

on

Millwall have reportedly registered their interest in signing Derby County defender Scott Malone on loan ahead of the new season according to London News Online. 

The Rams full-back struggled for consistent game time with Phillip Cocu’s side last season, as he made just 21 appearances in all competitions.

Derby missed out on a top-six finish that season as well due to a poor run of form, and Cocu will be looking to make the necessary additions to his squad in the near future.

But for that to happen, he might be looking at moving some players on before the new league campaign gets under way in September.

Malone is a player that Millwall supporters will know well, with the 29-year-old making 71 appearances for the club across a three-year spell earlier in his career.

The Lions will be targeting a top-six finish this term under the management of Gary Rowett, with Malone being targeted before the new season starts.

Plenty of Millwall supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in signing Malone on loan.

