‘No thanks’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club consider EFL boss

Darren Moore has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Sheffield Wednesday, as per the Daily Mail.

The Owls are still looking to appoint a new manager having recently parted company with Tony Pulis last month.

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore is reportedly being considered by the club, as per reports from the Daily Mail.

Moore took charge of Donny last season, guiding them to ninth place in League One before the season was curtailed.

This season, Donny sit fourth in League One with two games in hand on league leaders Lincoln City, as they sit six points behind the Imps.

Moore has managed in the Championship before, but was controversially sacked by West Brom in March 2019 despite the Baggies sitting comfortably inside the play-offs.

He could now be set to manage Wednesday, with the 46-year-old reportedly under consideration by the Owls.

Here, we take a look at Wednesday fans’ reactions to this latest contender…

I wouldn’t mind Darren Moore. Not sure what some people seem to have against him. I thought he was unlucky to lose the WBA job and has seemed to be doing a good job at Donny. — Miruic (@Miruic) January 18, 2021

Can we not just keep quiet on the "who's next Wednesday boss" until an actual appointment has been made?? Getting boring now. How many more names are gunna be thrown into the hat?? — Dave WaWaW (@WawawDave) January 18, 2021

He’s done well at Doncaster but doubt there’s any substance to this. Appreciate we’re a bigger club but why would you leave a solid job for DC.. — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) January 18, 2021

Own up. Who’s stuck £4.50 on big Darren? — Edward James (@EdwardJ40771921) January 18, 2021

No thanks. Donny is a bit different to Wednesday. He got fired from WBA for a reason, he's average. — Nicholas SWFC (@nicholas_swfc) January 18, 2021

No thanks — lee webster (@webbyowls) January 18, 2021

No chance, DC wouldn't go for manager in a job, but if he applied may have been interviewed due to Rooney rule — DaveOwl1867 (@wellbeaten1977) January 18, 2021