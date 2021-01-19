Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘No thanks’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club consider EFL boss

Published

3 mins ago

on

Darren Moore has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Sheffield Wednesday, as per the Daily Mail.

The Owls are still looking to appoint a new manager having recently parted company with Tony Pulis last month.

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore is reportedly being considered by the club, as per reports from the Daily Mail.

Quiz: The top 16 Sheffield Wednesday record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16

Who did Jack Hunt join for £1.53m?

Moore took charge of Donny last season, guiding them to ninth place in League One before the season was curtailed.

This season, Donny sit fourth in League One with two games in hand on league leaders Lincoln City, as they sit six points behind the Imps.

Moore has managed in the Championship before, but was controversially sacked by West Brom in March 2019 despite the Baggies sitting comfortably inside the play-offs.

He could now be set to manage Wednesday, with the 46-year-old reportedly under consideration by the Owls.

Here, we take a look at Wednesday fans’ reactions to this latest contender…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No thanks’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club consider EFL boss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: