Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘No thanks’, ‘I’d take him’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are divided as new managerial target emerges

Published

9 mins ago

on

Paul Heckingbottom has reportedly registered his interest in applying for the managerial vacancy at Bolton Wanderers according to The Bolton News’ Marc Iles. 

The Trotters have recently announced that they have parted company with Keith Hill after their relegation into the fourth tier of English football was confirmed.

Bolton had struggled throughout this year’s campaign, and finished bottom of the League One table after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail the season early due to off-the-field events.

Heckingbottom has been out of work since November 2019, when his brief managerial spell with Scottish side Hibernian came to an end after a poor run of results.

Bolton will be hoping they can appoint a new manager at the earliest of opportunities, so that they are in a position to get off to a strong start in the 2020/21 campaign.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in appointing Heckingbottom.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Can you score full marks on this Bolton Wanderers quiz? 

1 of 8

What was their attendance at the first home game this season?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No thanks’, ‘I’d take him’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are divided as new managerial target emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: