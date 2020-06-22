‘No thanks’, ‘I’d take him’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are divided as new managerial target emerges

Paul Heckingbottom has reportedly registered his interest in applying for the managerial vacancy at Bolton Wanderers according to The Bolton News’ Marc Iles.

I'm told that Paul Heckingbottom has put in for the Bolton job. Thoughts? #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) June 22, 2020

The Trotters have recently announced that they have parted company with Keith Hill after their relegation into the fourth tier of English football was confirmed.

Bolton had struggled throughout this year’s campaign, and finished bottom of the League One table after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail the season early due to off-the-field events.

Heckingbottom has been out of work since November 2019, when his brief managerial spell with Scottish side Hibernian came to an end after a poor run of results.

Bolton will be hoping they can appoint a new manager at the earliest of opportunities, so that they are in a position to get off to a strong start in the 2020/21 campaign.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in appointing Heckingbottom.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

No thanks. We can do better — James Jarvis (@Jarvisan247) June 22, 2020

Decent manager. I'd take him — Alex Wright (@Alex_Wright352) June 22, 2020

Did a good job at Barnsley, struggled since. — Lion of Vienna Suite (@LionOfViennaSte) June 22, 2020

Don’t mean to be rude about him, but wouldn’t have him anywhere near our great club — little sam (@BallydehobWhite) June 22, 2020

Bit left field, surprised there arent long queues to be honest. — brendan (@brendanBWFC) June 22, 2020

No thanks — matt (@DeardenMatthew) June 22, 2020

NO! He was bad with Leeds United — FCC (@FrankieMonkey04) June 22, 2020

Nah not feeling it — SiD (@big_si_d) June 22, 2020

Understandable to restart his career. He wasn’t rated at all by the Leeds United fans I know understandably! — Tom Gleaves (@tomgleaves) June 22, 2020

not for me ta. — Radix (@Radixlecti1) June 22, 2020

Absolutely no chance on earth — Ben (@benbwfc_) June 22, 2020

